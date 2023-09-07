Signet Jewelers To Participate At The Goldman Sachs 30Th Annual Global Retailing Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiJewelers Limited (NYSE:
SIG ), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced that it will participate at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Virginia C Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, and Joan Hilson, Chief Financial, Strategy and Services Officer will present at 8:15 AM Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available for investors, analysts and other interested parties at and will be available for replay for 180 days.
About SiJewelers:
SiJewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Siis a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Sioperates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile,
JamesAllen.com, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H. Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Further information on Siis available at
. See also , , , , , , , , , , .
Investors:
Rob Ballew
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
or
[email protected]
Media:
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1-330-668-5932
[email protected]
SOURCE SiJewelers Ltd.
