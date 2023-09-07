Aduro Clean Technologies To Present At The International Refining And Petrochemical Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: ACT ) (OTCQB: ACTHF ) (FSE: 9D50 ), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is delighted to announce that MarTrygstad, Chief Technology Officer will be presenting at the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (“IRPC”).

Marcus's presentation, titled "Advanced Recycling of Plastics: What Does Good Look Like?", will initially examine the chemical recycling landscape and the challenges it presents. The presentation will then explore the unique addition of HydrochemolyticTM technology (“HCT”), a groundbreaking innovation by Aduro that promises to transform waste plastics into valuable resources. Additionally, Marwill offer valuable insights into the operation of HCT currently being demonstrated by Aduro in its pilot-scale continuflow reactor for HydrochemolyticTM Plastic Upcycling. Among them are results indicating the potential to generate liquid hydrocarbons in 90% yield from major resins that make up a significant portion of municipalities' plastic waste streams. "We invite all industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to joinfor this enlightening presentation. MarTrygstad will offer a firsthand look into the future of chemical recycling, showcasing Aduro's advanced HydrochemolyticTM technology," said Ofer ViCEO of Aduro. Event Details:

Conference: International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (IRPC) Date: September 12-13, 2023 Location: Hyatt Houston West, Houston, TX Speaker: MarTrygstad, Chief Technology Officer

About IRPC

Organized by Hydrocarbon Processing , a trusted source for petroleum and petrochemical information since 1922, the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (IRPC) serves as a critical forum for industry advancements and best practices. The conference covers a comprehensive array of topics including emerging technologies, future fuels, and environmental safety, embodying Hydrocarbon Processing's legacy of providing actionable, real-world insights. By bringing together business leaders and technical experts, IRPC fosters innovation and dialogue on complex issues like heavy oil processing and energy efficiency. The event extends Hydrocarbon Processing's long-standing commitment to improving industry operations and professional skills, making it an essential gathering for the global energy sector.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.