Aterian Announces Participation In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product company that builds, acquires, and partners with leading e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company's cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEETM), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a foon Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian owns and operates a number of brands and sells its products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

