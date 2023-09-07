Krystal Biotech To Present At The Morgan Stanley 21St Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on September 12.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 4:55 pm ET on Tuesday, September 12 and will be posted on the Investor section of the Company's website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEKTM is the Company's first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the only medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Meg Dodge

Krystal Biotech

