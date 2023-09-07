Global Pet Sitting Market Share Projections: Cagr Of 10.63% Envisions Market Size Of $6.81 Billion By 2032

Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at:



Key Insight of the global Pet Sitting market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Urbanization and changing lifestyles in the Asia Pacific region have led to busier work schedules and increased travel among pet owners. These factors have created a greater need for reliable and convenient pet-sitting services to care for their pets in their absence. Over the years, there has been a shift in cultural attitudes towards pets in many Asian countries. Pets are increasingly considered valued companions and integral family members, leading to increased demand for quality care during owners' absence. However, with the rise of social media and global connectivity, pet owners in the Asia Pacific region are becoming more mindful of the significance of pet welfare and the need for responsible pet care. These factors have driven the demand for professional and reputable pet-sitting services.



In 2022, the care visits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.64% and market revenue of 1.45 billion.



The service type segment is divided into care visits and drop-in visits. In 2022, the care visits segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.64% and market revenue of 1.45 billion.



In 2022, the dogs segment dominated the market with the largest share of 83.25% and revenue of 2.06 billion.



The pet type segment includes cats, dogs and others. In 2022, the dogs segment dominated the market with the largest share of 83.25% and revenue of 2.06 billion.



In 2022, the dog walking segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 57.31% and market revenue of 1.42 billion.



The application segment is classified into dog walking, pet transportation and others. In 2022, the dog walking segment dominated the market with the highest market share of 57.31% and market revenue of 1.42 billion.



Inquiry Before Buying:



Advancement in market



In 2023: Camp Bow Wow remains committed to expanding its brand presence while prioritizing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, all to enhance franchise owner profitability and provide exceptional service to its customers. In 2023, the company aims to launch 20 new Camps, with an additional 50 locations already planned for the upcoming years. These expansion efforts will be primarily concentrated in crucial states like Texas, Arizona, California, Tennessee, and Florida. Furthermore, Camp Bow Wow is pushing forward with its growth strategy by securing development deals for the first Camps in Alaska and Virginia. This exciting development allows the company to extend its reach to new territories and provide renowned pet care services to even more pet owners nationwide. The company's forward-thinking approach demonstrates its continued dedication to serving the demands of pet owners and their precifurry companions.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing number of the ageing pet population.



Pet owners are becoming more mindful of their pets' health and well-being. Pet sitters can cater to specific dietary needs, administer medications, and provide specialized care for pets with health issues. Additionally, as pets age, they may require extra attention and care, which experienced pet sitters can provide. This factor has increased the demand for pet-sitting services catering to senior pets' unique needs.



Restraint: Lack of employee reliability and training.



Other pet care options, such as boarding facilities, pet daycare centres, or in-home pet care by friends or family, provide choices for pet owners. Competition from these options may affect the demand for professional pet-sitting services. Additionally, the demand for pet-sitting services can fluctuate seasonally, with peak periods during holidays and vacation seasons and slower periods during off-peak times. Managing staff and resources to meet varying demand levels can hamper the growth of pet-sitting businesses.



Opportunity: The growing trend of specialized services and extended service hours.



Offering specialized pet-sitting services, such as catering to specific breeds, pet sizes, or unique needs (senior pets, pets with medical conditions, and many others), can attract pet owners seeking tailored care for their furry companions. Furthermore, providing 24/7 or extended service hours can cater to pet owners with non-traditional work schedules or emergencies, making the pet-sitting business more flexible and accommodating.



Challenge: Integration with multi-omics data and lower education and awareness.



Hiring and retaining reliable and qualified pet sitters is vital for providing consistent and high-quality services. Ensuring proper training and certifications for employees can be time-consuming and resource intensive. Dealing with unforeseen pet health issues or emergencies can be challenging for pet sitters, especially if they lack the necessary veterinary knowledge or if immediate medical attention is required.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures:



Some of the major players operating in the global Pet Sitting market are:



. CareGuide Inc.

. Camp Bow Wow

. Best Friends Pet Care

. Chicago Dog Walkers

. Dogtopia Enterprises

. DogVacay

. Fetch! Pet Care

. Holidog

. PeHealth and Wellness Company

. PetBacker

. Pets at Home Inc.

. PetSmart LLC

. Rover.com

. Swifto Inc.

. Wag Labs Inc.

. We Love Pets



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Service Type



. Care Visits

. Drop-in Visits



By Pet Type



. Cats

. Dogs

. Others



By Application



. Dog Walking

. Pet Transportation

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquire for Customized Data:



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email:

Web: