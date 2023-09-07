Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Highlights



sales were $289.7 million

Electric and hybrid vehicle applications were 22 percent ofsales

income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

Adjustedincome was $2.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share Company was awarded programs with expected annual sales of over $70 million



Management Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said,“Methode had strong sales in the quarter led by Nordic Lights, commercial vehicle lighting solutions, and EV applications, and our new awards were solid at over $70 million. However, operational inefficiencies in our North American Auto operations caused mainly by labor and vendor issues led to planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, unrecoverable spot purchases and premium freight, and delayed shipments. These operational challenges, along with some accelerated expenses related to program launches, led to an earnings shortfall relative to our expectation for the quarter.”

Mr. Duda added,“These operational challenges have been identified and corrective action plans are already in place. The residual effects will also impact our second quarter and, along with significant further weakening in the e-bike market, are the primary drivers to our lowering of earnings guidance for the full year. However, we remain on track with the 20-pnew program launches that we previously announced. In addition, the award pipeline along with an expected rebound in the commercial vehicle, data center and e-bike markets continue to positionfor significant organic sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2025 over fiscal 2024, and our guidance for fiscal 2025 remains unchanged.”

Consolidated Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Methode'ssales were $289.7 million, compared to $282.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The acquisition of the Nordic Lights business contributed $21.2 million and favorable foreign currency translation contributed $0.5 million to thesales increase. Unfavorably impactingsales was $10.4 million in lower material spot buy and premium freight cost recovery. Excluding Nordic Lights, foreign currency, and cost recovery impacts,sales were down 1.5% compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income from operations was $3.8 million, compared to $21.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher selling and administrative expenses and lower gross profit. The higher selling and administrative expenses were primarily due to increased professional fees and outbound freight expense, while the lower gross profit was primarily due to operational inefficiencies, product sales mix, and continued material cost inflation. Adjusted income from operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $5.3 million, down from $21.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The fiscal 2024 first quarter adjusted income from operations excluded expenses of $0.8 million for acquisition-related costs and $0.7 million of restructuring costs from the exit of Dabir Surfaces.

Other income,was $0.0 million, compared to $4.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. There was no international government assistance in the quarter, while there was $4.1 million of international government assistance in the same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax expense was $0.1 million, compared to $4.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The effective tax rates for the periods were 10.0% and 17.0%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was due to the mix of income relative to taxing jurisdictions.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of Intangibles), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $17.8 million, compared to $38.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $19.3 million, compared to $38.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excluded expenses of $0.8 million for acquisition-related costs and $0.7 million related to restructuring costs.

Debt was $339.0 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $306.8 million at the end of fiscal 2023.debt, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, was $191.1 million, compared to $149.8 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The increase in debt anddebt was mainly due to working capital investment and increased purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Segment Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Comparing the Automotive segment's quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2023,



sales were $158.3 million, down from $176.6 million. The segmentsales were favorably impacted by $0.2 million of material spot buy and premium freight cost recovery, which compared to $9.1 million in the prior year quarter.of the cost recovery impacts,sales decreased by $9.4 million or 5.6% mainly due to lower volume in North America related to the roll-off of a major program, partially offset by higher volume in Asia as compared to the prior year which was impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns. Loss from operations was $2.8 million, down from income from operations of $14.7 million. Foreign currency translation was an unfavorable $0.3 million. Income from operations was a negative 1.8% ofsales, down from a positive 8.3% primarily due to lower sales volume, operational inefficiencies in North America, and higher outbound freight expense.

Comparing the Industrial segment's quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2023,



sales were $115.4 million, up from $92.1 million. The acquisition of the Nordic Lights business contributed $21.2 million and favorable foreign currency translation contributed $0.5 million to thesales increase. Unfavorably impactingsales was $1.3 million in lower material spot buy and premium freight cost recovery.of the acquisition, foreign currency translation, and cost recovery impacts,sales increased by $2.9 million or 3.2% driven by strength in lighting for commercial vehicles and in radio remote control devices. Income from operations was $24.2 million, up from $22.4 million. The acquisition of the Nordic Lights business contributed $2.2 million, and foreign currency translation was a favorable $0.2 million. Income from operations was 21.0% ofsales, down from 24.3% mainly due to product mix and higher selling and administrative expenses resulting from the Nordic Lights acquisition.

Comparing the Interface segment's quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2023,



sales were $15.2 million, up from $13.0 million. The increase was mainly due to higher demand for appliance and data solutions products. Income from operations was $2.9 million, up from $1.6 million. Income from operations was 19.1% ofsales, up from 12.3%. Both increases were mainly due to the higher sales volume.

Comparing the Medical segment's quarter to the same quarter of fiscal 2023,



sales were $0.8 million, up from $0.7 million.

Loss from operations was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $1.5 million. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the discontinuation of the Dabir Surfaces, Inc. business (which accounts for all of the segment's financial results) was announced. The company is currently executing a wind down process of the business, which is expected to be completed by approximately the end of fiscal 2024 in accordance with contractual and regulatory commitments.



Guidance

For fiscal 2024 second quarter, the company expectssales to be in a range of $285 to $295 million and diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.08 to $0.13. The adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.12 to $0.17, which excludes $0.04 for expected costs related to the discontinuation of Dabir Surfaces. The cost from operational inefficiencies experienced in the first quarter are expected to similarly impact the second quarter earnings and are expected to be resolved by the third quarter.

For fiscal 2024 full year, the company expectssales to be in a range of $1,140 to $1,180 million, down from the previrange of $1,150 million to $1,200 million, and diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.80 to $1.00, down from the previrange of $1.55 to $1.75. The adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.88 to $1.08, which excludes $0.06 for expected costs related to the discontinuation of Dabir Surfaces and $0.02 of acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Nordic Lights.

For fiscal 2025 full year, the company expectssales to be in a range of $1,250 to $1,350 million and income from operations as a percentage ofsales to be in a range of 11% to 12%, both measures are unchanged from previguidance.

The guidance does not include any new acquisition costs and is subject to change due to a variety of factors including potential customer work stoppages, supply chain disruptions, inflation, global economic instability, successful cost recovery actions, the successful launch of multiple new programs, the ultimate take rates on new EV programs, potential restructuring efforts, and potential impairments or divestitures.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Methode uses AdjustedIncome, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,Debt and Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view Methode's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate its past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance (iii) are commonly used by other companies in our industry and provide a comparison for investors to the company's performance verits competitors and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating Methode.

Forward-Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:



Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers;

Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries;

Impact from inflation;

Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer;

Risks relating to our use of requirements contracts;

Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel;

Risks related to conducting global operations;

Potential work stoppages;

Dependence on the availability and price of materials;

Timing, quality and cost of new program launches;

Ability to compete effectively;

Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions;

Our lengthy sales cycle;

Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures;

Impact from production delays or cancelled orders;

Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue;

Electric vehicle ("EV") adoption rates;

Ability to withstand business interruptions;

Breaches to our information technology systems or service interruptions;

Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes;

Ability to protect our intellectual property;

Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations;

International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs;

Impact from climate change and related regulations;

Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects;

Ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting;

Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder;

Interest rate changes and variable rate instruments;

Currency fluctuations;

Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards;

Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities;

Income tax rate fluctuations; and Judgments related to accounting for tax positions.



Additional details and factors are discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible forto predict these events or how they may affect us. Any forward-looking statements made byspeak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

