Mayfair Gold To Present At 12Th Annual Energy And Mines Toronto Summit

Vision to develop Canada's first net-zero gold mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“ Mayfair ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) today announced that Patrick Evans, president and CEO, will present at the 12th Annual Energy and Mines Toronto Summit. Mr. Evans will be presenting at 11 a.m. ET on November 29, 2023, on the topic“Displacing Diesel from Fleets: Miners' Perspectives.”

Commenting, Mr. Evans noted:“Climate change compelsto reimagine mining in Canada and globally. Gold is Canada's most valuable mined commodity, valued in excess of $12 billion annually. The industry is a significant driver of economic activity across Canada, directly employing approximately 400,000 Canadians and offering the highest average annual industrial rate of pay in the country. The future of the industry depends critically upon sustainable development. At Fenn-Gib, we are laying the foundation for Canada's first carbon neutral gold mine. Our commitment started on January 1, 2021, when Mayfair acquired Fenn-Gib, and will continue through our exploration program, mine development, operations, and eventual closure.”

Mayfair Gold's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million ounces (Moz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 g/t Au (see the“About Mayfair” section below). Ongoing exploration is defining additional higher-grade gold mineralization in the Footwall and Contact Zones immediately adjacent to the pit-constrained resource.

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6. 2023 of a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade (Source: Tim Maunula, P. Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is deemed a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101). The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.