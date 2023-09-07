Oxford Biomedica To Host Webinar Showcasing The Tetravectatm System

Oxford, UK – 0 7 September 202 3 : Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or“the Company”), a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, today announces that it will host a webinar on the TetraVectaTM system, the Company's 4th generation lentiviral vector delivery system, on Monday 2 October 2023.

The webinar titled“4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System” will feature presentations by Dr Nick Clarkson, Vice President, Head of Platform Research at Oxford Biomedica and Dr Dan Farley, Senior Director of the Vector Engineering Group at Oxford Biomedica, who will discuss how the TetraVectaTM system can significantly enhance the development and manufacturing of safer and more effective lentiviral vector-based therapies through improved quality, potency and packaging capacity. The presentation will also explore how these new vectors have the potential to streamline complex manufacturing processes, enhance productivity and open possibilities for developing new treatments.

The webinar will be held at 16:00 BST / 11:00 E S T on Monday 2 O ctober 2023 , followed by a live Q&A session. To register for the webinar, please click here .

Oxford Biomedica's TetraVectaTM system launched in May 2023 following years of development and on the basis of detailed understanding of specific industry challenges. This cutting-edge technology paves the way for genuine plug and play manufacturing and is being rolled out to support the development of more complex advanced therapies.

