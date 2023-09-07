Flow Capital Announces Additional $3.015 Million Tranche Of Non-Convertible Debenture Transaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. ( TSXV:FW ) (“ Flow Capital ” and“ Company ”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce that it has completed a second tranche of its previously disclosed non-convertible loan transaction in the principal amount of C$3.015 million (the“Loans”). The Loans will be evidenced by unsecured, non-convertible debentures (the“Debentures”) issued by the Company to the Lenders pursuant to the terms of a debenture indenture entered between the Company and Olympia Trust Company, as debenture trustee. The Company closed an initial tranche of loans on August 1, 2023 with lenders advancing an aggregate amount of C$17.9 million. Additional details regarding the terms of the Loans can be found in the Company's press release issued on August 2, 2023.
Theproceeds of the Loans will be used by the Company to fund investments and for general corporate purposes.
About Flow Capital
Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit .
