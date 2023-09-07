One Biosciences Announces The Appointment Of Hedi Ben Brahim As Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Ben Brahim was appointed CEO as part of a planned process in order to maximize the potential of the Company's discovery engine and push its first assets towards pre-clinical development. His appointment is in line with Home Biosciences' venture builder business model and majority shareholder position and serves as foundation for One Biosciences' forthcoming series A financing. He replaces Mrs. Magali Richard, who has served as CEO of One Biosciences, being co-founder of the Company and deputy CEO of Home Biosciences. She will transition to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of One Biosciences, supporting Hedi in his onboarding.

David Schilansky, CEO of Home Biosciences, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One Biosciences , said:“We are extremely happy to welcome Hedi Ben Brahim, a recognized leader in our industry, who has successfully led innovating products into clinical development, at such an exciting time for One Biosciences. We look forward to maximizing the value of its discovery engine as we gear up for a Series A financing.”

Hedi Ben Brahim, One Biosciences' new Chief Executive Officer, said: “After having left a well-established, listed biotech, I took the unmissable opportunity to lead an entrepreneurial project. I am thrilled to join One Biosciences at such a pivotal moment, as the company seeks to advance its first targets into drug development and raise funds for its scale up. One Biosciences has all the key ingredients for a landmark success: impressive science based on a revolution in biology, a strong technological edge, professional and highly skilled teams, a strong link with Institut Curie, and outstanding results stemming out of its discovery engine.”

Magali Richard, deputy CEO of Home Biosciences, COO and co-founder of One Biosciences said:“Home Biosciences is fulfilling its role of company builder, guiding innovations through each step from discovery to life changing therapies for patients. One Biosciences' progress demonstrates why Home Biosciences is the partner of choice for scientists to create, build, and grow sustainable ventures. Transitioning to a full-time CEO is another critical step achieved and Hedi's exceptional track record will be invaluable as One Biosciences moves into its next stages of growth.”

Hedi Ben Brahim was CEO of Transgene from 2021 to 2023. During his tenure, he and his team launched two products in clinic and demonstrated the unique benefits of viral based personalized vaccines in a promising phase 1 trial. Prior to that, Hedi was Vice-President, Immunotherapy of Institut Mérieux from 2018 to 2020. In this role, he was the Chairman of ABL Inc., a contract research & development, and contract biomanufacturing organization (CRO/CMO). Prior to joining the Institut Mérieux, he was General Manager at a subsidiary of Vallourec, a solutions provider to the energy sector. Hedi began his career in the public sector at the Ministry of the Economy, Action and Public Accounts, then at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. He is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris.

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences leverages the power of single-cell analysis and AI to unlock a new wave of targets and precision medicines for a broad range of difficult-to-treat conditions. One Biosciences is an integrated discovery engine combining a multi-disciplinary team with in-house computational capabilities. One Biosciences is backed by Institut Curie and Home Biosciences. For more information, visit:

