Arbutus To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArbuBiopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Arbumanagement team will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following two upcoming investor conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference: Formal Presentation on September 12, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET
Baird's 2023 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on September 13, 2023 at 7:55 am ET
To access the live webcast of the presentations please visit: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbuwebsite for a limited time after the event.
About Arbu
ArbuBiopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current foareas include Hepatitis B vi(HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. AB-729 is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronaviruses, (including SARS-CoV-2), for which we have nominated a compound and have begun IND-enabling pre-clinical studies. In addition, we are also exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit .
Contact Information
Investors and Media
LM. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email:
