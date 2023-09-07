Optimi Health Granted Amendment To Dealer's Licence By Health Canada To Supply Special Access Program

Under rigorlicensing regulations, Canadian entities engaged in the cultivation and formulation of psychedelic substances and who wish to supply Canada's Special Access Program must secure approval from Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances Division. Optimi has successfully navigated this regulatory landscape, surmounting the initial hurdle required to supply MDMA and Psilocybin Drug Candidates produced under the Company's Licence.

Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi, is optimistic about the company's path towards SAP supply. "Our consistent dedication over recent months has strengthened our capabilities in GMP psychedelics production," says Ciprick. "The hard work during this time ensures that our in-house formulated drug candidates will be available to healthcare professionals, addressing the therapeutic needs of their patients."

Karina Lahnakoski, Director of Quality and Commercial Strategies at Optimi, emphasizes the paramount importance of accountability in GMP supply. "Safety, scale, and quality hold the key to our ability to cater to practitioners within Canada and Australia," Lahnakoski underscores, reinforcing the company's commitment to impeccable standards.