Tactile Medical To Participate In Two Upcoming Conferences In September

The Morgan Stanley 2 1st Annual Global Healthcare Conference , which is being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York, NY from September 11th-13th.

Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, September 12th. There will be no formal presentation.



The Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 20th-21st.

Management will present on Thursday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the“Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic veninsufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.