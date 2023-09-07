Tg Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at .



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received approval from the U.S. FDA for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as European Commission (EC) approval for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit , and followon Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: