Chef And Food Author, Adán Medrano, To Address The Annual Symposium Of The Southern Foodways Alliance

Chef and Food Author Adán Medrano to Address the Question, "Where Is The South?" at the Annual Symposium of the Southern Foodways Alliance

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- This October, chef and food author Adán Medrano will address the question, "Where Is The South?" at the annual symposium of the Southern Foodways Alliance to be held in Oxford, Mississippi.

"Food is art," says Medrano. "It powerfully impacts our memory, identity, and community, and this can be seen uniquely in the south."

The Southern Foodways Alliance is a non-profit organization that documents, studies, and explores the diverse food cultures of the changing American South.

Medrano is the author of the cookbook, "Truly Texas Mexican ," and the host and executive producer of the internationally acclaimed documentary film, also titled "Truly Texas Mexican." He is a native of San Antonio, Texas, and his work focuses on the native cuisines of Texas and the Americas.

"The South is a region that is constantly evolving," Medrano says. "Its foodways are reflective of the Native American peoples who first lived there, and now include Europeans, Africans, Latin Americans and others – their history, their culture, and their traditions."

Medrano will be joined by other chefs, food writers, and scholars at the symposium, which will take place October 20-21.

