Techbuyer Sets The Bar For Net Zero

HARROGATE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Harrogate-based sustainable IT supplier, Techbuyer has officially committed to become aZero organisation by 2050. The company has worked alongside Plan A, specialists in decarbonisation andZero projection, to create an ambitiousZero pledge.

Techbuyer has committed to reducing their carbon production, across Scope 1, 2 and 3, by 42% (or the weight of 6 horses!) by 2030. From here, they will continue their efforts to becomeZero by 2050.

Reporting on Scope 1, 2 and 3 is not currently required for companies of Techbuyer's size, nor is working to reduce all three scopes as part of aZero pledge, however the company is committed to making a meaningful impact.

Group Sustainability and Research Director, Rich Kenny, explains why the company has chosen such an ambititarget for reduction:

“We think it's crucial to demonstrate commitment and not just try and paint a nice picture.

By looking at our total impact across all scopes we can make aZero pledge that isn't about telling a good story but enacting meaningful change.

It's much more challenging but it's also much more robust. Forthis is about running a business the way it's supposed to be done and considering our impact on the plin all decision making.”

Working Towards Reduction

Techbuyer takes a different approach to sustainable development, by sharing knowledge and responsibility through their team. This means that departments can share their expertise and niche knowledge to help progress quickly and effectively in theirZero Journey.

Each department looks at how they can contribute towards the pledge, from facilities and e-waste management to accounts and research, so every team has a part to play. Techbuyer's Head of Sustainability and Chartered Environmentalist, Astrid Wynne, highlights why this important:

“Training ensures everyone is aware of what we have promised to do, and the methodologies we can use to get the required result. It means our staff understand what is meant by a carbon footprint, how this is calculated, and what carbon accounting means.

Using the IEMA model and covering other sustainability issues alongside carbon, gets everyone thinking about how we limit other environmental damage as well. Carbon is not the only thing we need to worry about – we have to factor in impacts on waste, natural resource and biodiversity when we are coming up with solutions.”

Techbuyer's Sustainable IT Solutions

As a global supplier of sustainable IT solutions, Techbuyer is committed to improving the environmental impact of the IT industry on the planet. This begins with their own business operations and continues through the services and products they offer their customers.

Find out more about Techbuyer and theirZero pledge here.

