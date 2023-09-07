Bartender Spirits Awards Judges

Top Bartenders, Mixologists, Bar Managers and On-Premise trade buyers will gather in Chicago for the 6th international Bartender Spirits Awards.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The first round of 2024 Bartender Spirits Awards judges are announced. Top Bartenders, Mixologists, Bar Managers and On-Premise trade buyers will gather in Chicago for the 6th International Bartender Spirits Awards.

Using the tagline“Judged By Bartenders, Bar Managers and Off-Premise Managers For The On-Premise Industry,” the Bartender Spirits Awards will recognize, encourage, promote and celebrate excellence in the U.S. drinks industry for the 6th time.

The aim of this international spirits competition is to provide independent and honest reviews for brands targeting the U.S. bar trade. The judging panel consists of some of the most renowned names in the U.S. bar industry, all of them with extensive expertise within the on-premise industry. The result will be a relevant and practical source of reference for bartenders, bar managers, bar owners and other industry professionals when making purchasing decisions for their establishments.

Who are the Judges?

The judging panel consists entirely of top bartenders at U.S restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs. In certain cases, these bartenders can also be cocktail consultants for on-premise establishments or play an important buying role for the establishment. The first round of 2024 Bartender Spirits Awards judges are:

MIKE RYAN, Global Beverage Director, Acurio International, Chicago

TRUDY THOMAS, Corporate Director of Beverage at Southworth Development, Spirits Educator and Mixologist, Nashville

ABRAHAM VUCEKOVICH, Beverage Director Meadowlark Hospitality, Chicago, Meadowlark Hospitality.

MAKENZIE HELEM, Top 30 bartenders in thefor USBG World Class 2023 and Bartender at Spilt Milk, Chicago

GUILLERMO BRAVO, Beverage Director at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Chicago.

DANNY SHAPIRO, Founding partner in Scofflaw Group, Chicago

EMILIANO VAZQUEZ PARRALE, Head Bartender, Moody Tongue Brewing Company, Chicago.

CHRIS BARNA, Bar Manager at Proof, 2022 Top 50World Class 2023 Top 30World Class, Charleston

ARIEL NEAL, Vice President United States Bartenders Guild- Chicago Chapter, Chicago

JENEÉ CRAVER, Award Winning Beverage Director, Chicago

JARED GIVENS, Director of Restaurants, Bars, and Events at The Thompson, Hyatt Hotels, Dallas

FATIMA BUTLER, Founder at Rooted in Hospitality, Chicago

VALERIE CAO, Director of Operations & Beverage Director, Le Colonial, Chicago

MICHAEL DZIEDZIC, Bar Director at Aruns Thai Restaurant, Chicago

ELLIOTT ERNST, Country's Top 100 World Class Bartenders and Mixologist, Rockford.

MARK GALLAGHER, Experienced Sommelier and Mixologist, Chicago

DON JEWELL, Creative & Mixologist, Chicago

TIMOTHY KING, President, Bar Consultant at Prohibition Bar Group, Cincinnati

JONATHAN PIZANO, Beverage Manager at The Hoxton, Chicago

BRYSON RYAN, Bar Manager at Fitness Formula Clubs, Midlothian

ANNA THORN, Bar Manager at BOKA, Chicago

TOSHIO UENO DIPWSET, Vice President, Sake School of America, Director of Sake Specialist at MTC, El Monte

LEE ZAREMBA, Owner, De La Nonna and Enzo Discoteca De La Nonna, Los Angeles

Where do entrants come from?

The leading countries in spirits production are represented at the Bartender Spirits Awards. From whiskey producing heavyweights like Germany, Australia and Japan to gin masters like Spain, Ireland and more are all competing with each other to take home the awards. The competition is home to brands from all over the world.

What comprises the awards judging process?

The spirits are judged on the five broad categories of mixability, balance and versatility, taste, value and packaging. The judges consider two key aspects while judging spirits from around the world at the competition, whether they will add great value to a bar's existing spirits inventory and become an integral part of a mixologist's everyday life behind the table. In essence, the foof the Bartender Spirits Awards is to find and reward spirits that we will enjoy drinking on the rocks or as a part of the cocktail and bartenders will love pouring at their establishments.

Brands looking to enter into America's leading spirits competition for the on-premise should enter before October 31 to get the super early bird pricing. Here are some benefits to enter your spirits and how to enter into the competition steps.

