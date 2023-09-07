Smart Mining Market Is Estimated A Growth Trajectory Of Us$ 37.52 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global smart mining market value was US$ 13.21 billion in 2022 and is estimated to generate a revenue of US$ 37.52 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The global smart mining market has grown into a significant neof traditional industry and technological development. Automation technology has the ability to monitor mining processes as fewer people are employed in the mining sector as businesses adjust to new regulations in the post-pandemic period. The Inteof Things (IoT), which connects devices and removes the need for human engagement in data collecting, is the core technology driving smart mining.
The growing foon employee safety and health is a prominent trend that has permeated the smart mining sector. For instance, Canada set strong safety expectations in order to reduce the effects of several risks mineworkers confront. The Mining Association of Canada in 2020, developed a safety and health evaluation methodology with four performance indicators, including commitments and accountability, planning and execution, training, behavior and culture, and monitoring and reporting. Many employees can operate remotely, away from the risks of unstable mine sites, due to smart mining and automated machinery.
Any mistakes made in the mining sector have the potential to cause seriharm to the surrounding ecosystem, as well as injuries and even fatalities. For the mining industry, the global conversation about climate change and environmental protection offers both a challenge and an opportunity. When used properly, smart mining technologies can considerably lessen the negative effects of mining activities on the environment. Precision mining methods make sure that only the necessary amount of soil is removed, minimizing waste and altering the terrain as little as possible.
Big data is an innovative technology that could revolutionize the mining sector. Rapid developments in information and communication technology fuel the market growth. By obtaining and using big data from varisources, processing it with modern data analytics, and putting the results into practice, mining firms may unlock instant value and enhance revenues. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation projects may increase the value of the mining industry by more than US$ 320.0 billion over the next ten years. Inter Systems IRIS, the next-generation digital transformation software for mining operations, fully integrates with existing gear and software.
Surface Mining Type to Capture Over 48.6% of Revenue Share
For many years, surface mining has dominated the industry for the extraction of minerals, and this trend is anticipated to continue. In the global smart mining market, surface mining is anticipated to attain a 48.6% market share by 2030, with a market value of US$ 9,255.86 Mn. The accessibility of mineral deposits, comparatively low operational costs, and less negative environmental effects compared to underground mining techniques are all contributing causes to this rise.
More than 95% of the world's production of non-metallic minerals is produced using surface mining techniques. There are several important minerals, including sand, gravel, limestone, and phosphate. More than 90% of metallic mineral production, including essential substances like iron, aluminum, copper, and gold, is also a result of surface mining. Additionally, a large portion of coal-more than 60%-is also mined utilizing surface techniques.
Asia Pacific to Generate the Highest Revenue Share of the Smart Mining Market
The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) growth and attain the largest market share in the industry, positioned to be the market's primary growth driver. The region's rich mineral resources, rising industrialization, and adoption of cutting-edge mining technology are all responsible for this dynamic rise.
Three significant economies in the area-China, India, and Japan-are setting the pace for the adoption of cutting-edge and clever technology in the mining sector. These technologies cover everything from automation and data-driven decision-making to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Inteof Things (IoT). These technological advancements are transforming the mining industry, boosting security, and maximizing output.
China, which has 5,300 mines and has proven coal reserves of 1.3 trillion tons, may have discovered modern techniques in smart mining. All of this is made possible by an Industrial InteArchitecture that incorporates 5G, artificial intelligence, and fundamental research to promote safe, wise, effective, and environmentally responsible mining.
The fact that around 75% of all worldwide mining trade and investment takes place within its borders emphasizes the significance of the mining, mineral, and metal industries within the region. The importance of the countries' contributions to determining the global mining landscape is highlighted by this interdependence. An incredible 70% of the world's mining output is produced and consumed inside the area, making APEC member states stand out as important participants in the sector.
Competitive Landscape
The smart mining market is highly cutthroat. Due to the presence of numersmall and large firms, the market is extremely concentrated. CiSystems Inc., WeInternational Mining Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global), Symboticware Inc., ABB Ltd., and numermore companies are the key participants in the market. The companies are expanding their market share by entering into numercollaborations, funding initiatives, and introducing new items to the market.
Some of the Prominent Players Include:
.ABB Ltd
.CiSystems Inc.
.Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
.IBM Corporation
.Komatsu Mining Corporation
.Rockwell Automation Inc.
.SAP SE
.Symboticware Inc.
.Trimble Inc.
.WeInternational Mining Systems Ltd
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global smart mining market segmentation focuses on Mine Type, Components, Applications, and Region.
By Mine Type
.Underground Mining
.Surface Mining
.Placer Mining
.In-situ Mining
.Others
By Components
.Hardware
oSensors
oRFID tags
oExcavators
oBulldozers
oDrilling Equipment
oMixer & Dump Trucks
oOthers
.Software/Solutions
oData & Reporting Management Software
oSafety & Security Systems
oConnectivity & Analytics Solutions
oFleet Management Solutions
oAsset Management Solutions
oRemote Management & Logistics Solutions
oOthers
.Services
oProfessional Services
oManaged Services
By Applications
.Exploration
.Mine Production
.Processing and Refining
.Others
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oRest of MEA
.South America
oBrazil
oArgentina
oRest of South America
