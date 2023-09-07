Optical Preclinical Imaging Market To Worth Us$ 1.14 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The use of optical preclinical imaging technology in animal investigations for medication development. Optical preclinical imaging is also used to track the therapeutic response for early indications of success. New developments in in vivo imaging technologies allow scientists a chance to statistically analyse disease at the molecular level. Preclinical research on animal models can be promptly and immediately translated to clinical study in people with the help of in-vivo imaging. This enables the integration of in-vivo clinical research with in-vitro exploratory research. The majority of diseases treated by in-vivo preclinical imaging include those associated with cancer, immunological disorders, neurological abnormalities, and cardiovascular issues.

Despite the tremendpolitical and economic uncertainties occurring throughout the world, the introduction of a number of new and technologically advanced medical equipment, medical imaging devices, and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical products demonstrates that the healthcare industry is growing healthily. To test out new approaches for exposing disease genesis, disease progression, and metastasis & progression of malignancies, preclinical imaging and new versions of in-vivo preclinical imaging have been developed.

Due to the existence of well-established pharma and biotech businesses, North America presently controls the global market. The market for optical preclinical imaging devices is rising quickly in Europe as a result of the presence of the most significant research centres and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By 2033, the market for optical preclinical imaging equipment is anticipated to be worth US$1.14 billion.

· During the anticipated period, it is expected that the Chinese market will grow at a remarkable CAGR of 10%.

· Over the next ten years, demand for bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

· During the projected period, it is expected that sales of optical preclinical imaging solutions in Canada would increase at a 4.5% CAGR.

Key Segments of Optical Preclinical Imaging Industry Research



By Modality :



Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems



Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems

Optical + X-ray/Optical + CT

By Reagent :



Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents

Fluorescent Imaging Reagents

By Application :



Research & Development

Drug Discovery

By End User :



Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Key Market Developments



The Velocity MRI System was introduced by Fujifilm in November 2021 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting. Using cutting-edge technologies, open MRI's clinical and comfort advantages are combined with a high-performance and high-field scanner. Kawasaki Medical University, a research hub for cutting-edge medical services and technology in Yokohama, Japan, established the country's first ultra-high resolution E-class system for preclinical imaging in 2019.

Key Companies Profiled



BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Magnetic Insight, Inc.

MBF Bioscience

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

Miltenyi Biotec

MR Solutions

PerkinElmer, Inc.

TriFoil Imaging Vieworks Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical preclinical imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of modality (bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, optical + X-ray/optical + CT), reagent (bioluminescent imaging reagents, fluorescent imaging reagents), application (research & development, drug discovery), and end user (pharma & biotech companies, research institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

