Tungsten Carbide Market Is Valued At Us$ 21.3 Billion In 2023 X Herald

The chemical compound tungsten carbide is composed equally of tungsten and carbon atoms. Because of their consistent purity and homogeneparticle size distribution, tungsten carbide powders are widely sought after by producers of high-performance applications. Equal amounts of tungsten carbide are heat-resistant, scratch- and rust-free. Any shape can be created by carefully cutting and molding it. Even more useful is the fact that this alloy's scrap is recyclable.

Due to its strength, durability, and abrasion resistance, tungsten carbide is a great material for use in the mining, construction, oil & gas, and automotive industries. Sales of tungsten carbide are increasing as a result of quick industrialization, a growing automobile industry, and expanding manufacturing.

The tungsten carbide market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow quickly over the course of the forecast period as a result of the region's rapidly expanding electronic and automotive industries. Tungsten carbide is frequently used in the production of electronic and automotive equipment. The demand for tungsten carbide powder with a particle size range of 1 to 10 microns is rising as a result of its usefulness as a material for cutting gear, mining tools, and abrasive equipment.

The market value of tungsten carbide is also rising as a result of its use in 3D printing. Tungsten carbide is now increasingly frequently utilized in the manufacturing of tools for the construction and automotive industries as a result of the rising demand for cutting tools.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By 2033, it is anticipated that the global market for tungsten carbide will grow to $43.9 billion.

· Due to the presence of significant auto manufacturing enterprises, the demand for tungsten carbide in China is anticipated to grow quickly.

· Due to the robust aerospace and defense industries, tungsten carbide sales are rising in the US.

· The German construction industry is propelling the sales of tungsten carbide.

Key Companies Profiled in Tungsten Carbide Market Report



Ceratizit S.A.

China Tungsten

Chongyi Zhang Yuan Tungsten Co. Ltd.

Federal Carbide Company

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Japan New Metals Co. Ltd

Kennametal Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Reade International Corp.

Sandvik AB Umicore

Notable Market Developments



In February 2022, CERATIZIT S.A. announced that it had acquired the remaining 50% of Stadler Mettale's shares, making it the sole owner of the business. One of the most significant suppliers of secondary raw materials for the production of tungsten & tungsten carbide powders is this firm.

A prominent manufacturer of tungsten carbide, Sandvik AB, announced the commercial launch of 3D-printed cemented carbide on April 14, 2022. This product offers clients creative flexibility as well as advantages such as decreased material waste and increased component life. Australia-based Jenmar opened XCAL Industries in February 2020. It produces blanks made of tungsten carbide. The company sought to broaden its selection of tungsten carbide blanks and cutting tools for the tunneling and mining industries in North America.

Key Segments of Tungsten Carbide Industry Research



By Application:



Cemented Carbide



Metal Cutting Tools



Wear Part Tools



Mining & Drilling Tools



Cutting Tools

Mill Products

By End User:



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Oil & Gas



Mining & Construction

Electronics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tungsten carbide market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on application (cemented carbide, metal cutting tools, wear part tools, mining & drilling tools, cutting tools, mill products) and end user (aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, mining & construction, electronics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

