Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 42.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

An automobile's driving axle or axles receive power from the engine through a gearbox, which is a gearbox. Gearboxes for commercial vehicles are essential because they must be able to handle the high torque and horsepower outputs of powerful diesel engines as well as the constant stop-and-go movement of city driving. They must also be dependable and sturdy to endure the regular wear and tear associated with or truck operations.

Download a Sample Copy of this Report:



A gearbox device's primary function is to provide different gear or drive ratios between an automobile's engine and tires, allowing the vehicle to accelerate quickly from a stop and retain engine efficiency across a wide speed range. Automotive gearbox systems (AMT) provide features like strong engine brakes and easy infinite gear control.

The regular gearboxes are the main parts of an automobile that affect fuel economy, and an AMT system is quite good at providing the driver the right gear at the right time. A computer-controlled input shaft, a gearbox pump, and other components make up a gearbox system. Many people refer to automatic manual transmissions (AMT) as semi-automatic transmissions (SAT) or clutchless manual transmissions (CMT).

Market expansion can be ascribed to the rising demand for automatic gearboxes in large commercial vehicles and small business cars. Over the projected period, the market is also anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for hybrid electric vehicles across the world. The regional market that is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period is predicted to be Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America.

March 2021 marked the expansion of Continental AG's engineering offerings across three locations. Three new Continental Engineering Services (CES) branches are launching in Germany, England, and Italy. Their main fowas the integration and creation of cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Customers will receive access to the Continental Group's extensive product portfolio as a result.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global commercial vehicle transmission market amounted to US$ 25.8 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for commercial vehicle transmissions is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 42.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Revenue from the sales of manual transmission is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4%. The market in China is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Key Segments of Industry Research



By Type :



Manual



Automatic

Automated Manual

By Engine :



IC Engines

Electric Engines

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa

Market Competition

Automotive component producers make a lot of effort to provide affordable replacements without compromising the vehicle's performance. They are turning to a number of expansion methods to address the increased demand for gearbox systems across the automobile industry. The supply network for the industry is crucial to its success.



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is concentrated on unifying production and development capabilities for the manual transmission products of Toyota Motor Corp. under Aisin AI. The companies will be better able to meet global demand and boost the business's reliance on manual systems by combining their skills. One company dominating the overall market is Magna International Inc. The business supplies practically all of the major automakers. The company's primary business strategy includes the creation of new products and geographic expansion. It has also signed a key contract in 2019 with the BMW Group to provide transmission systems.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





Companies Profiled



Aisin Seiki Co.

Allison Transmission, Inc.

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation

JALtd.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mack Trucks, Inc.

Magna International, Inc. Oerlikon Graziano SpA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

In its latest release, FactMR offers a frank analysis of the global market for commercial vehicle transmissions, including historical demand data (from 2018 to 2022) and projections for the years 2023 to 2033.

The analysis offers crucial information on the market in five major globe regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa-based on type (manual, automatic, automated manual) and engine (IC engines, electric engines).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: