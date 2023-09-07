Trumpet The Miracle Wolf Pup Is Back All Grown Up In Her Third Book - Trumpet Finds Love!

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup Book Three

PLYMOUTH,, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the children's book, Trumpet Finds Love, by author Leokadia George, with illustrations by Maddy Moore, available on September 12, 2023, on Amazon , Barnes & Noble and other online retailers. This is the third book in the Trumpet the Mircle Wolf Pup series, and it has already reached the #1 spot on Amazon New Release chart for its genre. The long-awaited next chapter for Trumpet celebrates her coming of age into an adult wolf.

In Trumpet Finds Love, readers continue following the amazing journey of Trumpet, an endangered Mexican Gray Wolf born at the Wolf Conservation Center . In this third book of the series, Trumpet leaves home for the first time, learning to cope with the fear and anxiety of being alone. She is introduced to a new wolf and overcomes her shyness to find love.

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup was inspired by a real wolf pup born at the Wolf Conservation Center in New York and is a hopeful tale that will also help teach children about the importance of saving endangered species, while learning how much wolves truly love their offspring and value family units. The series is a sweet and enduring celebration of family. It is perfect for children 3-8 years old and has been welcomed with rave reviews from readers all over the world. Trumpet Finds Love is soon to be another fan favorite. The dynamic illustrations truly capture the loving relationship between the wolves, and both parents and children will love the story.

George will once again donate 50 percent of the profits to the Wolf Conservation Center, so readers can delight in knowing that just by reading the book, they're giving back. In addition, George is donating a portion of the profits to Lighthawk Conservation Flying, the organization that flew Trumpet's mate to New York.

About the Author:

Leokadia George started volunteering at the Wolf Conservation Center in 2016 where she was introduced to the world of wolf conservation. She also became inspired by one specific Mexican Gray Wolf nicknamed Trumpet. She is honored to be able to share her story.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

