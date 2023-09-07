Vantage Circle Is Listed In The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratingstm: Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vantage Circle is Listed in the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM
Vantage Circle has been the winner in the recognition category for the second consecutive year We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM as a top-performing provider in our industry.” - Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage CirclePLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vantage Circle , a leading global HR Software as a Service (SaaS) provider company, has been recognized as the top performer in the 'recognition' category of the prestigiBaker's Dozen awards, presented by HRO Today.
Vantage Circle remains focused on its mission to revolutionize holistic employee engagement programs by delivering meaningful and personalized experiences to employees across the globe. As organizations seek to enhance their workplace cultures and improve employee satisfaction, Vantage Circle is well-positioned to continue driving excellence in this crucial area.
HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. They collect feedback annually through an online survey, which they distribute to buyers directly through their own mailing lists and indirectly through service providers.
Partha Neog , CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, said,“We are delighted to be recognized by the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction RatingsTM as a top-performing provider in our industry. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing employee engagement and fostering a culture of appreciation.”
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to foon the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company's innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communications, and many more. Visit vantagecircleto learn more.
Vantage Circle
Vantage Circle
+91 98189 57429
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107026177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.