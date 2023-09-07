Demand For Optical Preclinical Imaging Market Is Expected To Increase At A Cagr Of 6.5% By 2033 X Herald

In animal studies for the development of drugs, optical preclinical imaging technologies are employed. Monitoring the therapy response for early signs of efficacy also involves optical preclinical imaging. In-vivo imaging technology advancements give researchers a chance to quantitatively examine disease at the molecular level. With the use of in-vivo imaging, preclinical studies on animal models may be quickly and directly applied to clinical research in humans. This bridges the gap between in-vitro exploratory and in-vivo clinical research. In-vivo preclinical imaging is mostly used to treat diseases related to cancer, autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and cardiovascular problems.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report –

The introduction of several fresh and technologically sophisticated medical equipment, medical imaging devices, and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical goods shows that the healthcare business is growing healthily, despite the extreme political and economic uncertainties happening across the world. Preclinical imaging and new variations of in-vivo preclinical imaging have been developed to evaluate new methods for revealing disease genesis, disease progression, and metastasis & progression of cancers.

North America currently dominates the global market due to the presence of well-established pharma and biotech industries. With the existence of the most prominent research facilities and medicine manufacturing sector, demand for optical preclinical imaging devices is increasing rapidly in Europe.

Market Growth and Drivers:

The optical preclinical imaging market has witnessed robust growth over the years, driven by several key factors:



Increasing Biomedical Research: The demand for optical preclinical imaging systems is primarily fueled by the growing need for advanced research tools in the fields of oncology, neurology, cardiology, and immunology, among others.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases: The global increase in chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, has amplified the demand for optical imaging techniques to understand disease mechanisms and test potential treatments.

Drug Discovery and Development: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting optical imaging to accelerate drug development, screen drug candidates, and assess their pharmacological effects. Technological Advancements: Continuinnovation in optical imaging technologies, such as bioluminescence imaging (BLI), fluorescence imaging (FLI), and photoacoustic imaging (PAI), has expanded the capabilities of preclinical imaging systems, making them more versatile and sensitive.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global optical preclinical imaging devices market is expected to reach US$ 1.14 billion by the year 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a massive CAGR of 10% during the projected period.

Demand for bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the next 10 years. Sales of optical preclinical imaging solutions in Canada are anticipated to evolve at a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Rising prevalence of chronic disorders & infectidiseases across the world are boosting the demand for optical preclinical imaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Optical Preclinical Imaging Industry Research



By Modality :



Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems



Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems

Optical + X-ray/Optical + CT

By Reagent :



Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents

Fluorescent Imaging Reagents

By Application :



Research & Development

Drug Discovery

By End User :



Pharma & Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Key Market Developments



The Velocity MRI System was introduced by Fujifilm in November 2021 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting. Using cutting-edge technologies, open MRI's clinical and comfort advantages are combined with a high-performance and high-field scanner. Kawasaki Medical University, a research hub for cutting-edge medical services and technology in Yokohama, Japan, established the country's first ultra-high resolution E-class system for preclinical imaging in 2019.

Market Trends:

Several notable trends have shaped the optical preclinical imaging market:



Multi-Modal Imaging Systems: The integration of multiple imaging modalities into single systems, such as BLI, FLI, and PAI, allows researchers to gather comprehensive data, enhancing the efficiency of preclinical studies.

Advancements in Probe Development: The development of advanced fluorescent probes and reporters with improved specificity and brightness has expanded the range of molecular events that can be visualized.

High-Resolution Imaging: Researchers increasingly demand high-resolution imaging to study cellular and subcellular structures, leading to innovations in microscopy techniques compatible with preclinical imaging. Automation and Data Analysis: Automation of imaging processes and sophisticated data analysis software facilitate high-throughput studies and the extraction of meaningful insights from complex imaging data.

Key Companies Profiled



BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Magnetic Insight, Inc.

MBF Bioscience

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

Miltenyi Biotec

MR Solutions

PerkinElmer, Inc.

TriFoil Imaging Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical preclinical imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of modality (bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, optical + X-ray/optical + CT), reagent (bioluminescent imaging reagents, fluorescent imaging reagents), application (research & development, drug discovery), and end user (pharma & biotech companies, research institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:



US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: