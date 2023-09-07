Skincare Devices Market Is Predicted To Be Valued At Us$ 43.48 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The future market demand for skincare products is anticipated to depend heavily on significant technical developments in the global healthcare sector. Manufacturers have made significant breakthroughs as a result of the requirement to provide effective and precise care, including the development of LED therapy devices and AI-enabled products. Based on these trends, it is predicted that throughout the assessment period of 2022–2032, sales of skincare devices would increase at a CAGR of 12%.

Over 2/5 of the demand for skincare devices is anticipated to come from hospitals, where sales are also predicted to be at their highest. Over 10% of skincare devices are anticipated to be used for hair removal. Due to the rising use of significant technical breakthroughs, the industry is projected to widen its scope.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

· During the projection period, the APAC region is expected to experience considerable growth with a CAGR of 9.9%.

· In 2022, the hospital segment is anticipated to have dominated the market and hold the biggest market share, which will be at 47%.

· The category for clinics is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR throughout the projection period.

· In 2021, the market is expected to have been dominated by the application category for hair removal, with a revenue share of 15%.

· The rising demand for variskincare-related services is to blame for the segment's expansion.

· Certified plastic surgeons provide surgical and nonsurgical treatments in dermatological clinics.

· According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, photo rejuvenation increased by 32.3% and laser hair removal by 76.1% in 2020 compared to 2019. According to the data, there has been an increase in the use of effective dermatology equipment, which has benefited the industry significantly.

Skincare Devices Market Growth & Trends

Due to the rising prevalence of skin-related ailments around the world, the market for skincare devices is anticipated to expand in the future. The main factors influencing the growth of this market are technological development in the design of these highly effective devices and rising consumer preference for them because of non-invasive treatments. The market for skincare devices will expand in the future as demand for aesthetic procedures including liposuction, body contouring, skin tightening, and skin rejuvenation increases. The main obstacles to the expansion of this sector, however, are pricing competition and the high cost of equipment.

The main drivers of this market's global expansion are the increasing prevalence of skin cancer, variskin-related diseases including dermatitis, acne, and psoriasis, as well as anomalies of the skin such moles, warts, and lesions. Additionally, the growth of“Medspas” and medical tourism make the global market for skincare devices particularly alluring.

COVID-19 Impact on Skincare Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market for skincare devices. Initially, the lockdown and supply chain disruption had negatively affected the market. Short-term negative growth was observed in the market due to almost entirely suspension of non-COVID-19 related surgeries, limited operations of manufacturing, and disruption in the supply chain. However, the market for dermatological devices has seen a V shape recovery. With the successful rollout of vaccines in all regions, the volume of dermatological devices is beginning to recover to its pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, the market has witnessed high demand due to the backlog of 2020 and increased interest from people related to dermatological procedures.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 brought a significant impact on the market. The lockdown caused disruptions in the supply chain. There was a short-term negative growth due to the lockdown. The market witnessed high volatility from the past few months and is likely to regain its momentum by 2023.

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global skincare devices market adopt varitactics to enhance their customer base. Acquisition, partnership, and collaboration are some of the methods adopted by the vendors to strengthen their position in the market. Some of the developments among the key players are:



In August 2020, Shiseido inked an agreement to enter into a Joint Venture with Ya-Man Ltd. The new company, called Effectimbegan the operations in October 2020 and owned 65:35 in favor of Shiseido. In November 2021, Lancer Skincare joined hands with the tech startup ByondXR and launched The Virtual Lancer Dermatology Shop. The new virtual store will offer in-home benefits of Lancer dermatology through a digital platform.

Key Segments Covered in the Skincare Devices Market Report



By Product :



Diagnostic Devices





Dermatoscopes





Microscopes





Biopsy Devices



Other Imaging Devices



Treatment Devices





Light Therapy Devices





Lasers





Electrosurgical Equipment





Liposuction Devices





Microdermabrasion Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

By Application :



Diagnostic Devices





Skin Cancer Diagnosis



Other Skincare Diagnostic Devices



Skincare Treatment Devices





Skincare Devices for Hair Removal





Skincare Devices for Skin Rejuvenation





Skincare Devices for Acne, Psoriasis & Tattoo Removal





Skincare Devices for Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing





Skincare Devices for Body Contouring and Fat Removal





Skincare Devices for Cellulite Reduction





Skincare Devices for Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

Other Skincare Treatment Devices

By End Use :



Skincare Devices for Hospitals



Skincare Devices for Clinics Skincare Devices for Other End Uses

Key Benefits of this Report



The analysis provides an overview of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market including market trends, market structure and others.

Market estimation for type and geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends.

Porter's Five Force Model and SWOT analysis are used to study the global skincare devices market and would help stakeholders make strategic decisions.

The analysis assists in understanding the strategies adopted by the companies for the growth of this market. In-depth analysis of the types of skincare devices would help in identifying future applications in this market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Skincare Devices Market by Types (Diagnostic devices, Biopsy devices, Dermatoscopes, Image guidance systems, Treatment devices, Microdermabrasion devices, Lasabrasion devices, Electrosurgical devices), Application (Skin rejuvenation, Disease diagnosis & Treatment, Hair Removal, Skin Tightening & Body Contouring, Cellulite Reduction, Damage Repair) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.

