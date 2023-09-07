Tungsten Carbide Market Is Forecasted To Increase Rapidly At A Cagr Of 7.5% By 2033 X Herald

About equal numbers of carbon and tungsten atoms make up the material known as tungsten carbide. It is a fine, grey powder in its purest form, but it may be crushed and melted down to make things that can be used for jewellery, armour piercing, hand tools, cutting tools, grinding wheels, and industrial machinery.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Tungsten carbide is an excellent material for usage in the mining, construction, oil and gas, and automotive industries due to its strength, durability, and resistance to abrasion. Rapid industrialization, the developing automobile industry, and rising manufacturing activities are boosting sales of tungsten carbide.

Asia Pacific's market for tungsten carbide is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period due to the swiftly developing automobile and electronic sectors. Tungsten carbide is widely utilized in the manufacturing of automobile and electronic parts. Due to its suitability as a material for cutting gear, mining tools, and abrasive equipment, tungsten carbide powder with a particle size range of 1 to 10 microns is experiencing increasing demand.

Usage of tungsten carbide in 3D printing is also increasing the market value of the material. Due to the growing demand for cutting tools, tungsten carbide is now used more commonly in the production of tools for the construction and automotive industries.

Key Properties and Advantages:



Hardness: Tungsten carbide is renowned for its extreme hardness, ranking just below diamonds on the Mohs scale. This property makes it ideal for cutting, drilling, and machining applications, especially in metalworking and mining.

Wear Resistance: Tungsten carbide exhibits excellent wear resistance, making it an ideal choice for components subjected to abrasive or erosive forces. This property extends the lifespan of tools and equipment.

High Melting Point: With a melting point of around 2,870°C (5,198°F), tungsten carbide can withstand extremely high temperatures, making it suitable for applications where other materials would fail. Strength and Toughness: Tungsten carbide combines strength and toughness, enabling it to withstand heavy loads and impact forces.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global tungsten carbide market is projected to reach US$ 43.9 billion by 2033.

Demand for tungsten carbide in China is predicted to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of key automobile manufacturing companies.

Sales of tungsten carbide in the United States are increasing due to the strong aerospace and defense sectors. Rapidly developing construction sector in Germany is driving the sales of tungsten carbide.

“High tensile strength makes tungsten carbide a vital component in the manufacturing of aerospace and defense equipment, ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in Tungsten Carbide Market Report



Ceratizit S.A.

China Tungsten

Chongyi Zhang Yuan Tungsten Co. Ltd.

Federal Carbide Company

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Japan New Metals Co. Ltd

Kennametal Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Reade International Corp.

Sandvik AB Umicore

Notable Market Developments



In February 2022, CERATIZIT S.A. announced that it had acquired the remaining 50% of Stadler Mettale's shares, making it the sole owner of the business. One of the most significant suppliers of secondary raw materials for the production of tungsten & tungsten carbide powders is this firm.

A prominent manufacturer of tungsten carbide, Sandvik AB, announced the commercial launch of 3D-printed cemented carbide on April 14, 2022. This product offers clients creative flexibility as well as advantages such as decreased material waste and increased component life. Australia-based Jenmar opened XCAL Industries in February 2020. It produces blanks made of tungsten carbide. The company sought to broaden its selection of tungsten carbide blanks and cutting tools for the tunnelling and mining industries in North America.

Key Segments of Tungsten Carbide Industry Research



By Application:



Cemented Carbide



Metal Cutting Tools



Wear Part Tools



Mining & Drilling Tools



Cutting Tools

Mill Products

By End User:



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Oil & Gas



Mining & Construction

Electronics

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Future Outlook:

The future of the tungsten carbide market is likely to be shaped by ongoing advancements in materials science and technology, the adoption of sustainable practices, and the development of novel applications. As industries continue to demand high-performance materials that can withstand extreme conditions and wear, tungsten carbide is expected to maintain its vital role in varisectors while adapting to emerging challenges and opportunities.

The tungsten carbide market's growth is driven by its exceptional properties and versatile applications across a wide range of industries. Despite challenges related to supply chain vulnerabilities and environmental concerns, ongoing innovations and a growing foon sustainability are expected to sustain and expand its presence in the global market.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: