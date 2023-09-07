Thursday, 07 September 2023 04:15 GMT

Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reporting sequential improvement in sales and gross margin over the first quarter 2023

Reaffirming 2023 guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI ) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am proud of the sequential improvement in both sales and profitability in the second quarter as well as the progress that has been made on our strategic initiatives, with several exciting milestones in the quarter – including new collaborations and celebrity partnerships. Our portfolio of Owned Brands and National Brand partners remains strong and we are excited to be rolling out our new athletic and athleisure offerings from Le Tigre and Keds while continuing to elevate our relationship with Nike during a time that athletic and athleisure demand continues to grow.

"The unique synergies between our legacy retail business and our brand portfolio are puttingon a path to being more resilient than ever and we will continue to build out our leadership and structure our teams accordingly. As we look ahead, we do anticipate near-term headwinds will persist, but we are confident in our plans to continue optimizing and spotlighting our unparalleled assortment."

Second Quarter Operating Results
(Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022)

  • sales decreased 7.8% to $792.2 million.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 8.9%.
  • Gross profit decreased to $273.4 million ver$295.7 million last year, and gross margin was 34.5% compared to 34.4% for the same period last year.
  • Reportedincome attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $37.2 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.56, includingafter-tax charges of $0.03 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to CEO transition, restructuring, and integration costs.
  • Adjustedincome was $39.4 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $50.8 million at the end of the same period last year, with $233.7 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and $85.0 million available for borrowings by September 21, 2023 under our new senior secured term loan credit agreement ("Term Loan"). Debt totaled $331.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to $387.4 million at the end of the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the second quarter with inventories of $606.8 million compared to $694.0 million at the end of the same period last year.

Capital Allocation

  • During the second quarter, the Company repurchased an aggregate 2.1 million Class A common shares, including open market purchases and purchases under our previously-disclosed Dutch auction tender offer. As of July 29, 2023, $166.5 million of Class A common shares remained available for future repurchase under the share repurchase program.
  • During the third quarter through September 5, 2023, the Company has repurchased an additional $58.3 million Class A common shares through open market purchases at an average price of $10.18 per share. As of September 5, 2023, the Company maintains $102.8 million authorized for future repurchases under its share repurchase program.
  • The Company anticipates drawing an additional $85.0 million under the Term Loan throughout the remainder of 2023. As of September 5, 2023, our outstanding debt balance was $341.4 million.

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of 2023, we closed one store in the U.S. and one store in Canada, resulting in a total of 498 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores as of July 29, 2023.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Metric


Guidance

< />


Designer Brandssales growth, excluding Keds

Down mid- to high-single digits


Incrementalsales from Keds acquisition

$75.0 million to $85.0 million

Diluted EPS:


Designer Brands, excluding Keds

$1.20 - $1.50


Contribution from Keds acquisition

~$0.00

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and nearly 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the plby donating more than seven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic conditions, including recession concerns, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; supply chain challenges; risks
related to adverse public health developments; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our ability to retain our existing management team, and continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems; risks related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system software solution and other IT systems; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; domestic and global political and social conditions; geopolitical tensions; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks
and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(unaudited)


Sales


Three months ended





(dollars in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Change

Amount


% of
Segment


Amount

% of Total
Segment


Amount

%

Segmentsales:











U.S. Retail

$



658,542


81.0
%


$



734,063

83.5
%

$
(75,521)

(10.3)
%


Canada Retail

70,266


8.6
%


78,284

8.9
%

(8,018)

(10.2)
%


Brand Portfolio

84,217


10.4
%


66,351

7.6
%

17,866

26.9
%


Total segmentsales

813,025


100.0
%


878,698

100.0
%

(65,673)

(7.5)
%

Elimination of
intersegmentsales

(20,808)




(19,379)


(1,429)

7.4
%

Consolidatedsales

$



792,217




$



859,319


$
(67,102)

(7.8)
%

Six months ended



(dollars in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Change

Amount


% of
Segment


Amount

% of Total
Segment


Amount

%

Segmentsales:











U.S. Retail

$


1,271,428


80.8
%


$


1,436,808

82.8
%

$
(165,380)

(11.5)
%


Canada Retail

124,221


7.9
%


134,599

7.8
%

(10,378)

(7.7)
%


Brand Portfolio

177,200


11.3
%


163,807

9.4
%

13,393

8.2
%


Total segmentsales

1,572,849


100.0
%


1,735,214

100.0
%

(162,365)

(9.4)
%

Elimination of
intersegmentsales

(38,550)




(45,352)


6,802

(15.0)
%

Consolidatedsales

$


1,534,299




$


1,689,862


$
(155,563)

(9.2)
%

Sales by Brand Categories

(in thousands)

U.S. Retail

Canada
Retail

Brand
Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated

Three months ended July 29, 2023










Owned Brands:(1)









Direct-to-consumer

$

115,749


$



-


$

15,776


$



-


$

131,525


External customer wholesale, commission
income, and other

-


-


47,633


-


47,633


Intersegment wholesale and commission income

-


-


20,808


(20,808)


-


Total Owned Brands

115,749


-


84,217


(20,808)


179,158

National brands

542,793


-


-


-


542,793

Canada Retail(2)

-


70,266


-


-


70,266

Totalsales

$

658,542


$

70,266


$

84,217


$

(20,808)


$

792,217

Three months ended July 30, 2022








Owned Brands:(1)









Direct-to-consumer

$

147,877

$



-

$


7,793

$



-

$

155,670


External customer wholesale, commission
income, and other

-

-

39,179

-

39,179


Intersegment wholesale and commission income

-

-

19,379

(19,379)

-


Total Owned Brands

147,877

-

66,351

(19,379)

194,849

National brands

586,186

-

-

-

586,186

Canada Retail(2)

-

78,284

-

-

78,284

Totalsales

$

734,063

$

78,284

$

66,351

$

(19,379)

$

859,319

Six months ended July 29, 2023










Owned Brands:(1)









Direct-to-consumer

$

238,958


$



-


$

26,400


$



-


$

265,358


External customer wholesale, commission
income, and other

-


-


112,250


-


112,250


Intersegment wholesale and commission income

-


-


38,550


(38,550)


-


Total Owned Brands

238,958


-


177,200


(38,550)


377,608

National brands

1,032,470


-


-


-


1,032,470

Canada Retail(2)

-


124,221


-


-


124,221

Totalsales

$
1,271,428


$

124,221


$

177,200


$

(38,550)


$
1,534,299

Six months ended July 30, 2022








Owned Brands:(1)









Direct-to-consumer

$

287,032

$



-

$

14,320

$



-

$

301,352


External customer wholesale, commission
income, and other

-

-

104,135

-

104,135


Intersegment wholesale and commission income

-

-

45,352

(45,352)

-


Total Owned Brands

287,032

-

163,807

(45,352)

405,487

National brands

1,149,776

-

-

-

1,149,776

Canada Retail(2)

-

134,599

-

-

134,599

Totalsales

$
1,436,808

$

134,599

$

163,807

$

(45,352)

$
1,689,862










(1)

"Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, sales of the Keds brand are included in Owned Brands as a result of our acquisition of the Keds business. Sales of the Keds brand in periods prior to the first quarter of 2023 are not restated, as this brand was considered a national brand during those periods.

(2)

We currently do not report the Canada Retail segmentsales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Six months ended


July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Change in comparable sales:







U.S. Retail segment

(9.2)
%


2.7
%

(10.4)
%


7.8
%


Canada Retail segment

(7.3)
%


47.3
%

(3.0)
%


44.8
%


Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer
channel

0.5
%


43.3
%

5.3
%


31.5
%


Total

(8.9)
%


6.2
%

(9.6)
%


10.4
%

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores

Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

498


9,978


506

10,237

Canada Retail segment:







The Shoe Company stores

113


594


113

596


DSW stores

25


496


25

496

138


1,090


138

1,092

Total number of stores

636


11,068


644

11,329

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Change

Amount


% of
Segment


Amount

% of
Segment


Amount

%

Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:













U.S. Retail

$
225,768


34.3
%


$
251,143

34.2
%

$
(25,375)

(10.1)
%

10


Canada Retail

23,811


33.9
%


30,974

39.6
%

(7,163)

(23.1)
%

(570)


Brand Portfolio

24,298


28.9
%


12,294

18.5
%

12,004

97.6
%

1,040

Total segment gross profit

273,877


33.7
%


294,411

33.5
%

(20,534)

(7.0)
%

20

intersegment gross profit

(490)




1,259


(1,749)



Consolidated gross profit

$
273,387


34.5
%


$
295,670

34.4
%

$
(22,283)

(7.5)
%

10

Six months ended



(dollars in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Change

Amount


% of
Segment


Amount

% of
Segment

Amount

%

Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:













U.S. Retail

$
422,582


33.2
%


$
484,210

33.7
%

$
(61,628)

(12.7)
%

(50)


Canada Retail

40,985


33.0
%


49,847

37.0
%

(8,862)

(17.8)
%

(400)


Brand Portfolio

46,383


26.2
%


36,136

22.1
%

10,247

28.4
%

410

Total segment gross profit

509,950


32.4
%


570,193

32.9
%

(60,243)

(10.6)
%

(50)

gross profit

1,176




1,222


(46)



Consolidated gross profit

$
511,126


33.3
%


$
571,415

33.8
%

$
(60,289)

(10.6)
%

(50)

Intersegment Eliminations


Three months ended

(in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:



$



(20,808)


$



(19,379)


Cost of sales:



Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

15,066


12,554


Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

5,252


8,084

$





(490)


$




1,259

Six months ended

(in thousands)

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:



$



(38,550)


$



(45,352)


Cost of sales:



Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

28,277


30,723


Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

11,449


15,851

$




1,176


$




1,222

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Six months ended


July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022
< />

$

792,217


$

859,319

$
1,534,299


$
1,689,862

Cost of sales

(518,830)


(563,649)

(1,023,173)


(1,118,447)

Gross profit

273,387


295,670

511,126


571,415

Operating expenses

(214,530)


(228,690)

(434,649)


(452,116)

Income from equity investments

2,138


2,435

4,469


4,380

Impairment charges

(308)


(1,816)

(649)


(2,888)

Operating profit

60,687


67,599

80,297


120,791

Interest expense, net

(6,932)


(2,752)

(13,529)


(5,704)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance
costs

-


-

-


(12,862)

Non-operating income, net

579


37

245


43

Income before income taxes

54,334


64,884

67,013


102,268

Income tax provision

(17,079)


(18,671)

(18,385)


(29,873)
< />

37,255


46,213

48,628


72,395

(51)


-

(9)


-

$


37,204


$


46,213

$


48,619


$


72,395

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands
Inc.

$



0.56


$



0.62

$



0.73


$



0.96

Weighted average diluted shares

66,997


73,942

66,863


75,369

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (unaudited and in thousands)


July 29, 2023


January 28, 2023

July 30, 2022

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$




46,187


$




58,766

$




50,799


Receivables, net

97,364


77,763

204,880


Inventories

606,841


605,652

694,010


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,308


47,750

51,558


Total current assets

800,700


789,931

1,001,247


Property and equipment, net

226,634


235,430

242,147


Operating lease assets

751,637


700,373

646,062


Goodwill

135,259


97,115

93,655


Intangible assets, net

72,640


31,866

20,237


Deferred tax assets

48,100


48,285

-


Equity investments

62,938


63,820

61,957


Other assets

49,430


42,798

37,134

Total assets

$


2,147,338


$


2,009,618

$


2,102,439

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$



294,724


$



255,364

$



337,543


Accrued expenses

172,130


190,676

210,469


Current maturities of long-term debt

2,500


-

-


Current operating lease liabilities

181,484


190,086

192,130


Total current liabilities

650,838


636,126

740,142


Long-term debt

328,506


281,035

387,441


Non-current operating lease liabilities

682,248


631,412

588,064


Other non-current liabilities

22,784


24,989

25,844


Total liabilities

1,684,376


1,573,562

1,741,491


Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,144


3,155

-


Total shareholders' equity

459,818


432,901

360,948

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and
shareholders' equity

$


2,147,338


$


2,009,618

$


2,102,439

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Six months ended


July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023


July 30, 2022

Operating expenses

$

(214,530)


$

(228,690)

$

(434,649)


$

(452,116)

Non-GAAP adjustments:







CEO transition costs

744


-

2,954


-


Restructuring and integration costs

818


992

2,938


1,606


Acquisition-related costs

90


-

1,597


-

Total non-GAAP adjustments

1,652


992

7,489


1,606

Adjusted operating expenses

$

(212,878)


$

(227,698)

$

(427,160)


$

(450,510)

Operating profit

$


60,687


$


67,599

$


80,297


$

120,791

Non-GAAP adjustments:







CEO transition costs

744


-

2,954


-


Restructuring and integration costs

818


992

2,938


1,606


Acquisition-related costs

90


-

1,597


-


Impairment charges

308


1,816

649


2,888


Total non-GAAP adjustments

1,960


2,808

8,138


4,494

Adjusted operating profit

$


62,647


$


70,407

$


88,435


$

125,285

$


37,204


$


46,213

$


48,619


$


72,395

Non-GAAP adjustments:







CEO transition costs

744


-

2,954


-


Restructuring and integration costs

818


992

2,938


1,606


Acquisition-related costs

90


-

1,597


-


Impairment charges

308


1,816

649


2,888


Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt
issuance costs

-


-

-


12,862


Foreign currency transaction gains

(579)


(37)

(245)


(43)


Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

1,381


2,771

7,893


17,313


Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments

(377)


(735)

(2,032)


(4,374)


Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO
transition costs

1,750


-

1,897


-


Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

(607)


(2,135)

(2,724)


(2,495)


Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax

2,147


(99)

5,034


10,444



interest

51


-

9


-

Adjustedincome

$


39,402


$


46,114

$


53,662


$


82,839

Diluted earnings per share

$



0.56


$



0.62

$



0.73


$



0.96

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$



0.59


$



0.62

$



0.80


$



1.10

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjustedincome, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction gains; (7) thetax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9)income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previyear period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales of . The e-commerce sales for Topo Athletic and the Keds business will be added to the comparable base for the Brand Portfolio segment beginning with the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

