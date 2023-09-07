'Made In Nj' Manufacturing Day Recognizes Excellence In The Industry

'MADE IN NEW JERSEY' MANUFACTURING DAY AWARD FINALISTS

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR - SMALL



METROFUSER LLC

JERSEY GIRLS BREWING L-E-M PLASTICS & SUPPLY INC.



MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR - MEDIUM



UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC

BESTWORK INDUSTRIES FOR THE BLIND INC ACCESS BIO INC.



MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR - LARGE



DAMASBAKERY NJ LLC

NIPRO PHARMAPACKAGING AMERICAS CORPORATION BUMBLE BEE SEAFOODS



LEADERS IN LIFE SCIENCE



WEISS-AUG

FORZA INTERNATIONAL LLC ZIMMER BIOMET



INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR



SICAM CORPORATION

INTERNATIONAL WELDING TECHNOLOGIES INC. CASE MEDICAL



RISING STARS AWARD



KIM BENSON-WORTH | MANUFACTURING & TEST MANAGER |CARTRIDGE ACTUATED DEVICES INC.

DAWN FITCH | CEO & FOUNDER | POOKA PURE & SIMPLE

CAROLINE EGBELU | PRESIDENT & FOUNDER | HEALTH ENHANCED FOODS INC.

MICAELA ALVAREZ | ENGINEER & OPERATIONAL DIRECTOR | UNIVERSAL NUTRITION INC ELIZABETH GAUTHIER | ENGINEER & MANUFACTURING DIRECTOR | ZIMMER BIOMET



Winners of the 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Awards are announced and presented to the winning manufacturers in front of nearly 1,000 attendees at the 11th annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day, happening on October 6th in Freehold! Attendees will also have access to educational breakout sessions, networking opportunities, the chance to experience a Robotics showcase, connect with dozens of exhibitors, and experience the full force of the 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing industry!

Register here to attend the East Coast's largest annual manufacturing networking event and celebrate the 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Award winners!

Thank you to these Platinum Sponsors for helping support this critical event:





Alan Zakin Associates

Delta Dental

Grassi Advisors & Accountants

Crowe LLP

NJ Advanced Media

Healthcare Institute of New Jersey

Provident Bank

New Jersey Business & Industry Association

RSM

Withum

Seidor Porzio Bromberg & Newman

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth, and Workforce Development.

