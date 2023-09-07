Storm Surge Barriers Market Revenue To Exceed Usd 7 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Hence, storm surge barriers market are gaining importance in recent years further boosting market growth. Furthermore, there has been a surge in a number of tourists visiting coastal regions. Many of the prominent tourist locations along the coast are vulnerable to flooding and storm surges. As a result, the tourism sector provides a sizable market opportunity for storm surge barriers market, as safeguarding these places may contribute to ensuring visitor safety and maintaining the destination's attractiveness.

Storm Surge Barriers Market: Key Takeaways



Market in North America to propel highest growth

The vertical lifting gates segment to garner the highest growth Market in Europe to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Prevalence in the Severe Weather across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Substantial changes in weather patterns are linked to a rise in the global average temperature. According to scientific studies, human-induced climate change has the potential to increase the frequency or intensity of extreme weather events including big storms along with hurricanes, typhoons, and more. Atmospheric pressure is an additional factor influencing storm surge. Therefore, with the installment of storm surge barriers the prevalence of damage could be reduced. Storm surge and sea level rise (SLR) are expected to increase the flood risks to coastal metropolitan areas. Also, the population in this region is growing significantly. About 4.4 billion individuals, or 56% of the global population, live in cities. By 2050, roughly seven out of ten people would live in cities. In order to safeguard these populations during storm surges would be difficult. Hence, in order to avoid further damage and challenging situation the adoption of storm surge barriers is growing.

Storm Surge Barriers Market: Regional Overview

The global storm surge barriers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding frequency of floods to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The storm surge barriers market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. In the United States, a flood killed between about 30 and 190 individuals every year between 2010 and 2022. Additionally, the federal government offers a broad range of data assembling, storage, and dispersal services in assistance with integrated flood control with the adoption of inteof things (IoT) and AI. The Corps accepts the largest annual amount of federal funds for supporting united flood management for the performance of its river activities and majorly of this is dedicated to reduce river project tasks for different purposes.

Growing Sea Level Rise and Climate Change to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe storm surge barriers market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The alarming trajectory of sea level rise is a pressing concern for Europe's vulnerable coastal regions. According to the European Environment Agency, sea levels in Europe's coastal areas have been rising at an average rate of 1.3 mm per year over the past two decades. This phenomenon is driven by climate change and poses an imminent threat to coastal communities. Storm surge barriers stand as a proactive defense mechanism, capable of mitigating the impacts of rising seas and minimizing the potential for catastrophic flooding events. As Europe's coastal regions experience rapid urbanization, the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and densely populated areas to storm surges escalates. An estimated 84 million Europeans live within 10 km of the coast, as per Eurostat. Storm surge barriers are instrumental in safeguarding these communities by preventing inundation, preserving vital infrastructure, and ensuring uninterrupted economic activities along the coastlines.

Storm Surge Barriers, Segmentation by Gate Type



Flap Gates

Sector Gates

Vertical Lifting Gates

Inflatable Rubber Gates

Barge Gates Rotary Segment Gates

Amongst these segments, the vertical lifting gates segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Advantages include the capacity to hold the gate vertically above the water, which allows for better inspection and maintenance possibilities. Other benefits include less sensitivity to garbage and ice, the ability to hold a difference in water level in both directions and the need for less building space adjacent to the waterway. Unlimited clearance for navigation and a straightforward lifting mechanism and supporting construction are two major benefits of the gate kept underwater. Moreover, since oxygen cannot reach the gate when it is submerged, another benefit is that corrosion is avoided. The global trend of urbanization concentrates populations and infrastructure in coastal areas, magnifying their vulnerability to flooding. Approximately 40% of the global population lives within 100 kilometers of the coast, according to the United Nations.

Storm Surge Barriers, Segmentation by System Type



Fixed Barriers Movable Barriers

Amongst these segments, the moveable barriers segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The inexorable rise of sea levels due to climate change poses a dire threat to coastal areas worldwide. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects a sea level rise of up to 0.98 meters by the end of the century. The moveable barriers segment takes center stage as a proactive measure, equipping regions with adaptive defenses that rise to meet the challenge, effectively mitigating the peril of coastal flooding. The intensification of weather events, including storms and hurricanes, heightens the risk of storm surges and inundation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has noted an alarming increase in the frequency of billion-dollar weather disasters. Moveable barriers emerge as a responsive solution, swiftly adapting to changing water levels during extreme weather events, offering critical protection to coastal settlements and crucial infrastructure.

Storm Surge Barriers, Segmentation by Construction Type



Land Based Construction Water Based Construction

Storm Surge Barriers, Segmentation by Structure Type



Single Stage Structure Multi Stage Structure

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global storm surge barriers market that are profiled by Research Nester are BMK Consortium SDN. BHD., AquaFence LLC, Hollandsche Beton Groep NV, Van Hattum and Blankevoort B.V., Costain Group PLC, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Hydrological Solutions, and Maxon Industries, Inc, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market



At the Molinos Agro S.A.-owned San Benito Terminal in the Port of San Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina, TrelleMarine & Infrastructure successfully installs its cutting-edge Parallel Motion Fenders. The new fender systems were created in a record-breaking 14 hours, and they were installed at the San Benito Terminal in cooperation with Orengo y Asociados & AC Ingeniera to future-proof terminal operations. The new Hurricane and Storm Risk Reduction System in the New Orleans region is the largest Corp of Engineers project ever built in the United States, costing USD 14.6 billion. The system, which encloses the New Orleans region with almost 350 miles of levees, floodwalls, surge barriers, and navigable floodgates, is intended to prevent flooding equivalent to the 100-year flood that occurred after Hurricane Katrina.

