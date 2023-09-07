Private Security Market To Worth Usd 338.23 Billion By 2030 | With A 5.3% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global private security market size was valued at USD 224.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 235.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 338.23 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Private security services refer to a company offering preventive and protective measures to enterprises, individuals, and other entities to protect them against different types of risks and threats. Some of these services include surveillance & monitoring, physical security, event security, access control, personal protection, cybersecurity, and many others. The rising crime rate across the world is expected to bolster the private security market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled , "Private Security Market, 2023-2030." Get a Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Research Report: “Companies leading the Private Security Market are Allied Universal Security Services LLC (U.S.), ADT Inc. (U.S.), Securitas AB (Sweden), SCo., Ltd. (Japan), Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A (Spain), The Brink's Company (U.S.), ISS A/S (Denmark), GardaWorld Corporation (Canada), Loomis AB (Sweden), SIS Group Enterprise (India), ICTS International N.V. (Netherlands), AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH (Germany), Hanwei International Security Services Co. Ltd. (China), Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)”. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 338.23 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 235.37 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Service Type

By Application

By End User By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Private Security Market Growth Drivers Shifting FoToward Private Security Owing to Rising Crime Rates and Changing Societal Dynamics to Drive Market Growth Advancements in Cloud-based Security Surveillance Systems to Catalyze Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Boosted Demand for Screening Personnel and Access Control Solutions, Fueled Market Growth

Many sectors increased the demand for private guard services during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Many companies hired security personnel to conduct screening processes by using thermal cameras incorporated in different healthcare applications. Healthcare facilities, companies, and essential service providers needed additional security personnel to ensure people's compliance with safety measures. These factors had a positive impact on the market growth.

Segments:

Demand for Manned Security to Rise with Growing Criminal and Terrorism Activities

By service type, the market is categorized into manned security, cash services, electronic security services, and others. The manned security segment is dominating the private security market share and may record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rising threat of terrorism, crime, and growing instances of security breaches.

Product Use to Rise in Industrial Applications due to High Demand for Appropriate Asset Protection Solutions

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The industrial segment is dominating the market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as there is a robust demand for reliable asset protection solutions.

Manufacturing Sector to Boost Product Adoption due to Growing Need for Integrated Risk Management Platforms

Based on end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, energy & utilities, BFSI, infrastructure, retail, port/airports, and others. The manufacturing segment is dominating the market and might register significant growth in the coming years as there is a high demand for integrated and high-quality risk management platforms.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get a Quote Now:

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and covers all major aspects such as R&D capabilities and optimization of the operating services. Moreover, it offers valuable insights into the market forecast, regional analysis, market dynamics, competitive landscape of varicompanies profiled with market competition. It also highlights key industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report covers several factors that have contributed to the global market's growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Crime Rates and Evolving Societal Dynamics to Fuel Demand for Private Security Solutions

Companies, individuals, and communities are looking for a comprehensive range of security solutions due to the growing incidence and complexity of crimes. Public law enforcement authorities might find it difficult to overcome these complex threats, which will increase their dependence on private security solutions. Moreover, the growing crime rate across the world will also surge the adoption of specialized security services.

However, the ever-changing nature of threats and high costs associated with training and recruitment of high-quality personnel can hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market due to Growing Urbanization and Industrialization

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the market in 2022 and may retain its dominance in the future as well due to factors such as rapid urbanization, large-scale industrialization, and rising investments in infrastructure development.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2022 as the region is witnessing a robust demand for anti-retail theft solutions.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest Technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Private Security Market

Global Private Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Definition



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Manned Security







Cash Services







Electronic Security Services



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application













Residential







Commercial







Industrial





Government





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User







Manufacturing







Energy & Utilities







BFSI







Infrastructure







Retail







Ports/Airports





Others





Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific

Rest of World

North America Private Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type





Manned Security





Cash Services





Electronic Security Services



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application





Residential





Commercial





Industrial



Government



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User





Manufacturing





Energy & Utilities





BFSI





Infrastructure





Retail





Ports/Airports



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country





U.S.







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type









Manned Security









Cash Services









Electronic Security Services





Others





Canada







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type









Manned Security









Cash Services









Electronic Security Services Others

TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions to Help Key Companies Dominate Market

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of key players such as ADT Inc., Allied Universal Security Services LLC, Securitas AB, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A., and SCo., Ltd. These organizations are increasing their foon technological innovations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their market presence.

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development:

July 2023 – Universal Protection Service LP, a U.S.-based provider of private security services, was given a three-year contract worth USD 178 million by the state Department of Transportation to offer security services through February 14, 2024. The company's own security force complements the 80 deputies in Honolulu and includes all security forces at other airports in the state.

Read Related Insights:

Passenger Security Market to Reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2027; Construction of New Airports to Aid Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM

Everything as a Service Market Size to Surpass USD 3221.96 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Private Security Market

Space Sensors Market Growth

155mm Ammunition Market Growth

NATO C5ISR Market Growth

U.S. & U.K. Aerospace and Defense PCB Market Growth

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Growth

Thermal Imaging Market Growth

Aircraft Hangar Market Growth

Radar Link Market Growth

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Growth

Small Arms Market Growth

Radar Detector Market Growth

Gallium Nitride Device Market Growth

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Growth

Marine Sensors Market Growth

Airport Baggage Handling Software Market Growth

Commercial Aircraft Windshields and Windows Market Growth

Air Crane Helicopter Market Growth

Tugboats Market Growth

Cruise Ship Market

Drone Simulator Market





Private Security Market Private Security Market Size Tags Private Security Market Private Security Industry Private Security Market Size Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />