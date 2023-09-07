Soccer 5 ® Sponsors Nrpa Conference 2023 Get In The Game: Dallas October 10-12

Soccer 5 ® has created a mini pitch for the NRPA SPORTS DEMONSTRATION ZONE where parks can see Soccer 5® in action and discuss their FIFA World Cup 2026 plan

