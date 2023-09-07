Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) is a type of easily mouldable thermoplastic used to create a variety of components used primarily in the automotive industry. Using LFT reinforcements in the thermoplastic composite process enables molders to produce structural and semi-structural parts, compounding the fiber glass in line with injection or compression molding techniques.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Long Fiber Thermoplastics. This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Fiber Thermoplastics in global, including the following market information:



Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (Kiloton) Global top five Long Fiber Thermoplastics companies in 2022 (%)

We surveyed the Long Fiber Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment:

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



PP

PA

PEEK

PPA Others

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods Others

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Long Fiber Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key players include:



SABIC

Solvay

BASF

Daicel Polymer

Shanghai PRET Composites

Nuh Kompozit

PlastiComp

Sambark LFT

Avient

Vatan Plastik

Celanese

SKYi Innovations

Asahi Kasei

RTP Company Xiamen LFT Composite Plastic

Outline of Major Chapters: Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Long Fiber Thermoplastics, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Long Fiber Thermoplastics manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Long Fiber Thermoplastics in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long Fiber Thermoplastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Fiber Thermoplastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Fiber Thermoplastic

