Amorphous Metal Material Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2032 X Herald

The amorphalloy is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes through the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 compared with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steel's.





Amorphmetal is an alloy with a non-crystalline structure produced by ultra-rapid quenching (about 1 million ? per second) of molten alloy. Because amorphmetal has no anisotropic properties, which originated from a crystalline structure, and there are no crystalline grain boundaries to prevent motion of magnetic domain walls, it shows excellent magnetic properties such as high permeability and low loss while having a high-saturation magnetic flux density.

Amorphmetal cores are effective for most distribution transformers. They are ideally suited for renewable energy applications such as wind farm and solar power, as they typically operate with 20~40% low load conditions. Amorphmetal cores have been in use for over 20 years in liquid-filled transformers, and this technology is now being applied to dry type transformers.

Historically, there was an initial interest in amorphcore transformers which stemmed from the first oil shock in the mid-1970s when improved energy efficiency in power distribution systems was increasingly desirable. This interest fell away in the mid-1990s when energy costs decreased. Furthermore, the initial costs of an amorphcore transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphmaterial itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphsteel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphcore transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

Nowadays, amorphmetal core transformers have become commercially available and are cost-competitive with conventional core transformers. There has also been significant technical progress in increasing the saturation magnetic flux density of iron-based amorphalloys, resulting in smaller transformers and reduced material costs.

The amorphmetal used in transformer cores is a unique alloy of Fe–Si–B (iron, silicon and boron) that is produced by extremely rapid solidification from the alloy melt. This causes the metal atoms to form a random pattern, as opposed to conventional Cold-Rolled Grain-Oriented (CRGO) silicon steel (a Fe–Si alloy), which has an organized crystalline structure. The amorphstructure, usually associated with non-metallic systems looks like glass – which has prompted the name 'glassy metal' widely used for such materials.

The absence of a crystalline structure in amorphmetal allows easy magnetization of the material, leading to lower hysteresis losses. The eddy current losses are also lower in amorphmetal due to a combination of its low thickness and a high electrical resistivity of 130 ??-cm compared to the 51 ??-cm in CRGO silicon steels. Thus, amorphmetal has a much lower total loss than even the best grades of CRGO steel, by up to 70 percent.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for AmorphMetal Material, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding AmorphMetal Material. This report contains market size and forecasts of AmorphMetal Material in global, including the following market information:



Global AmorphMetal Material Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global AmorphMetal Material Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (Kiloton) Global top five AmorphMetal Material companies in 2022 (%)

The market for amorphmetal core is concentrated with players such as Hitachi, Mangal Electrical Industries, UAML (Usha AmorphMetals Limited), TI-Electronic, ENPAY, Shanghai Zhixin Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Material Technology, Foshan Catech, Kotsons and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share.

We surveyed the AmorphMetal Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

