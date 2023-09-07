Incident And Emergency Management Market Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 245.6 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The incident and emergency management market is anticipated to generate total sales of US$ 245.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032).
The need for risk management optimization to ensure company continuity even amid catastrophic natural or human-made calamities is expected to increase. Additionally, the global increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activity will open up attractive market opportunities.
The need for incident and emergency management will also increase due to the installation of surveillance and communication equipment in places like parking lots, parks, workplaces, financial facilities, and others.
To help in disaster planning, preparation, and mitigation, high-tech communication and simulation technologies are becoming more and more necessary. Additionally, the market for incident and emergency management is projected to grow as a result of the widespread adoption of next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios in emergency scenarios.
In addition, it is anticipated that the growth of smart cities in developing economies will drive up demand for IoT-enabled security and evacuation systems. This is expected to accelerate market expansion.
As a result of an increase in natural disasters, governments all over the world are adopting more incident and emergency management systems. In order to stop the economic losses, it is therefore anticipated that demand for these systems would increase over the predicted period.
Key Takeaways:
· By simulation, the market is predicted to be dominated by the hazard propagation simulation tools segment, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the projected period.
· Due to favourable government policies aimed at reducing the financial impact of disasters, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the market's quickest development.
· The communication system category is anticipated to develop at a 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, measured by component.
· Due to increased research and development efforts to create cutting-edge IoT-based emergency systems in the U.S., North America will lead the market.
Prominent Drivers:
Surging application of emergency management systems in healthcare & life sciences and defense & military to provide early aid during emergency situations is likely to boost the market. Rising demand for hazard propagation simulation tools to tackle natural and man-made disasters and to offer end-to-end emergency management consulting services will bolster the growth in the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Key manufacturers operating in the market are collaborating with educational institutions and private healthcare facilities to increase their revenues and expand their customer base. Some of the leading players are also improving their management technologies to cater to the growing demand for emergency systems.
For instance,
March 2019 : Lockheed Martin launched the“LTE-over-Satellite technology.” This device offers connection to remote places and supports businesses at the time of natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding, and others. June 2021 : Honeywell introduced the“Honeywell AMIR Service” with the goal of offering 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response in response to the existing cyber threats.
Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR
Honeywell Lockheed Martin Motorola Solutions Siemens NEC Others
More Valuable Insights on Incident and Emergency Management Market
Fact.MR in its latest study provides a detailed study on the global incident and emergency management market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also offers critical insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the sales in the market with detailed segmentation as follows:
By Component:
Solution
Web-based Emergency Management System Emergency / Mass Notification System Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Perimeter Intrusion Detection Geospatial Solutions Fire and HAZMAT Solutions Services
Consulting Services Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design and Integration Services Training and Simulation Services Public Information Services Communication System
First Responder Tools Satellite Assisted Equipment Vehicle Ready Gateways Emergency Response Radars
By Vertical:
Commercial and Industrial IT and Tel Energy and Utilities Healthcare and Lifesciences Defense and Military Transportation and Logistics Government and Public Sector Others (BFSI, ITES, and Hospitality)
By Simulation:
Traffic Simulation Systems Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools
By Region:
North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key Questions Covered in the Incident and Emergency Management Market Report
At what rate will the global incident and emergency management market expand during the forecast period? Which are the factors boosting the growth in the incident and emergency management market? Which region is likely to hold maximum share in global incident and emergency management market during 2022-2032? What is the estimated market value of incident and emergency management market in 2022?
