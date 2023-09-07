Discover The Top Five Trends Steering The Retail Industry In 2023

The report sheds light on the tumultuyear of 2022 for retailers and the market's trajectory in the coming years. The year 2022 posed significant challenges for retailers, due to the winding down of the pandemic-inspired e-commerce boom, the war in Ukraine and double-digit inflation, which had a significant impact on consumer purchasing power and shopping priorities. In response, retailers focused on cost-saving solutions while attempting to increase foot traffic to stores by embracing experiential retail. This report explores these trends and other shaping the retail in 2023 and beyond.

Retailers' Adaptive Measures:



Retailers sought ways to reduce costs without compromising on the quality of goods or services. There was a concerted effort to drive foot traffic to physical stores by leveraging the appeal of experiential retail.

Scope of the Report:



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global retailing industry.

It underscores the evolving trends and their implications on global retail markets, changes in shopping channels, and consumer behaviors. The analysis encompasses leading companies, their notable brands, and key market influencers, whether they are novel store formats, the rise of online retail, socioeconomic factors, private labeling, or pricing strategies.

Data and Coverage:



Insights into the state of e-commerce and offline retail, with historical data and forecasts. Breakdown of company and brand shares, as well as distribution dynamics.

Key Areas of Discussion:

