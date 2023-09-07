Dcn Dx Announces Advanced Lateral Flow Conference 2024 Regular Registration Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The two-day seminar will take place on February 13-14, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. Regular registration is now open for all interested participants.
Following from previyears' events, ALFC 2024 is set to be a unique networking and knowledge-sharing platform for developers and manufacturers in the lateral flow diagnostics market.
Networking opportunities abound, with organized evening gatherings, shared meals, and ample break times to connect with industry leaders, peers, and potential customers.
Leading Diagnostic Developers and Supply Chain Partners to Gather at San Diego's Hard Rock Hotel in February Our goal is to provide a comprehensive platform for industry professionals that not only educates but inspires." - Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEOCARLSBAD, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- DCN Dx , a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, has announced the dates for its Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC 2024).
The conference program will explore the current state of lateral flow immunoassays, the future landscape of point-of-care technology, and the role of rapid diagnostic tests in new and emerging application areas.
"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive platform for industry professionals that not only educates but inspires," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO. "We have an exceptional lineup of presentations and panel discussions that address questions such as the capabilities of lateral flow tests, their applications, and what the future holds for point-of-care technology."
Attendees of ALFC 2024 can expect to gain practical insights into complex problem-solving in the diagnostics field, keeping their businesses at the forefront of the industry.
Alongside the conference, an exhibition hall and poster sessions will showcase the latest advancements in rapid diagnostic tests and associated products. The event will culminate in an awards ceremony that recognizes innovation and excellence within the industry.
DCN Dx encourages interested parties to secure their place early. To register for ALFC 2024 and to learn more about the event, visit ALFC2024.com.
About DCN Dx
DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.
Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a foon innovation, usability, and performance.
With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx.com.
Mitzi Rettinger
Chief Revenue Officer
+1 (760) 804-3886
emailhere
