Adagene To Present At Investor And Scientific Conferences In September

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced the company's participation in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences.

Adagene's management will review recent clinical data demonstrating the best-in-class safety and efficacy profile for its masked anti-CTLA-4 candidate, ADG126. Details include:

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 4:15 PM-4:45 PM ET Management will participate in investor meetings and a Fireside Chat, for which a live audio webcast and replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the company's website here .



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference



Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 12:00 PM-12:30 PM ET Management will participate in investor meetings and a Fireside Chat during the conference.



Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Webinar“Modulation of Tregs in Clinical Trials”



Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM ET Featuring a group of distinguished speakers, this webinar will foon CTLA-4 mediated regulatory T cells (Tregs) and their essential role in anti-cancer therapy. Part of the series“Targets for Cancer IO: A Deep Dive,” the full agenda and registration details are available here .



