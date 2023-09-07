Beam Global Ev Arctm Systems Continue To Operate Throughout Hurricane Idalia

EV ARCTM systems in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas which were in the direct path of the hurricane continued to provide vital EV charging and emergency power throughout the storm. Several locations where EV ARCTM systems are deployed experienced prolonged grid outages as a result of the hurricane, but Beam Global's customers were able to continue to charge their EVs and access the emergency power panels integrated into the EV ARCTM product. The storm made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast cutting off power to more than 470,000 customers in Florida and Georgia.

Beam Global customers in the impacted region include the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Homeland Security. Organizations with vital fleet vehicles and the responsibility to provide services to the broader community can particularly benefit from Beam Global's rapidly deployed off-grid EV charging infrastructure products which continue to operate during grid outages or in locations where it is too expensive, disruptive or impossible to extend the utility grid.

EV ARCTM systems are independently rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and are able to continue to operate in 9.5 feet of flooding. They support any quality brand EV charger and can be equipped with an optional Emergency Power Panel which provides 120v and 240v outlets for use by first responders or other authorized users when utility power is not available.

“We know how important it is to keep our customers' vehicles moving,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“That's why we have developed products that continue to operate even during the harshest conditions. Extreme weather and events like wildfires are becoming more common and more destructive. It's vital that the U.S.'s fueling infrastructure has redundancy and resiliency. Our products are providing both to our customers, many of whom are the very people we all rely on during disasters. We believe that at least 25% of EV charging infrastructure should include locally generated and locally stored electricity which is immune to centralized grid failures. Hurricane Idalia is just the latest incident to prove that belief to be correct. I'm grateful to those who serve during tough times and I'm proud that our products are there to support their vital missions.

Large, sustained grid outages have occurred with increasing frequency in the U.S. over the past two decades, according to a Wall Street Journal review of federal data. In 2000, there were fewer than two dozen major disruptions, the data shows. In 2020, the number surpassed 180. Weather-related problems have driven much of the increase in large outages shown in federal data, topping 100 in 2020 for the first time since 2011. Beam Global's products provide a sustainable and scalable supply of electricity for EV charging and other uses even during extreme weather events.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARCTM and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCellTM high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARCTM EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCellTM battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll, LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements about the Company's belief about its future profitability. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560



Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

