Global Banks Market Report: Key Insights Into Industry Size, Trends, And Leading Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banks Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Banks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry group size (value 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.
Key Highlights
The banks industry profile comprises activities of banks and similar institutions, offering savings, loans, mortgages, and related financial services to consumers and businesses.
The data in this report measures the total assets held by these institutions at calendar year-end.
The geographical segmentation measures the total assets held by the commercial banks of the region.
All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.
The global banks industry group had total assets of $185,366.8 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2017 and 2022.
The bank credit segment accounted for the industry group's largest proportion in 2022, with total assets of $86,804.2 billion, equivalent to 46.8% of the industry group's overall value.
According to the OECD, the long-term interest rates of global banks had decreased significantly during the historic period, from 3.59% per annum in 2017 to 2.76% per annum in 2022.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global banks industry group.
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global banks industry group.
Leading company profiles reveal details of key banks industry group players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global banks industry group with five year forecasts.
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global banks industry group by value in 2022? What will be the size of the global banks industry group in 2027? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global banks industry group? How has the industry group performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global banks industry group?
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd Bank of China Ltd China Construction Bank Corp Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Groupe BPCE BNP Paribas Societe Generale S.A. Credit Agricole Danske Bank Nordea Bank Abp OP Financial Group Commerzbank AG Deutsche Bank AG DZ Bank AG KfW Group HDFC Bank Ltd ICICI Bank Ltd Axis Bank Limited State Bank of India PT Bank Central Asia Tbk PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk PT Bank Raya Indonesia Tbk BaBPM SpA CaDepositi e Prestiti SpA IntSanpaolo SpA UniCredit SpA Japan Post BankLtd Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Mizuho Financial Group Inc Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Grupo Financiero BBVA Mede CV Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV BaSantander Me BaNacional de Me ABN AMRO Bank NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV ING Group NV Cooperatieve Rabobank UA Bank of America Corp Citigroup Inc JPMorgan Chase & Co. Wells Fargo & Company DNB SpareBank 1 SR-Bank Svenska Handelsbanken AB Alfa-Bank Gazprombank Sberbank Rossii VTB Bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd United Overseas Bank Ltd Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd Standard Bank Group Limited AGroup Ltd Nedbank Group Ltd FirstRand Bank Ltd Hana Financial Group Inc KB Financial Group Inc Woori Bank Shinhan Financial GroupLtd Bade Sabadell BaSantander BBVA CaixaBank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Swedbank AB TC Ziraat Bankasi AS Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS VakifBank Private Banking Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS Barclays Plc HSBC Holdings Plc Lloyds Banking Group Plc NatWest Group Plc ANZ Group Holdings Ltd Commonwealth Bank of Australia National Australia Bank Ltd Westpac Banking Corp Itau UnibaHolding Bado Brasil BaBrad Caixa Economica Federal The Toronto-Dominion Bank Royal Bank of Canada The Bank of Nova Scotia Bank of Montreal Totalkredit A/S The Nykredit Bank Group
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Banking Banks Loans