Global Banks Market Report: Key Insights Into Industry Size, Trends, And Leading Players

The banks industry profile comprises activities of banks and similar institutions, offering savings, loans, mortgages, and related financial services to consumers and businesses.

The data in this report measures the total assets held by these institutions at calendar year-end.

The geographical segmentation measures the total assets held by the commercial banks of the region.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The global banks industry group had total assets of $185,366.8 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The bank credit segment accounted for the industry group's largest proportion in 2022, with total assets of $86,804.2 billion, equivalent to 46.8% of the industry group's overall value.

According to the OECD, the long-term interest rates of global banks had decreased significantly during the historic period, from 3.59% per annum in 2017 to 2.76% per annum in 2022.

