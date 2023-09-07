Digital Transformation Initiatives Drive Europe's Next Generation Storage Market

At least 90% of SMEs in the EU must have a fundamental level of digital intensity by 2030 to meet the Digital Decade goal. By 2030, at least 75% of businesses should be using big data, cloud, and AI technology, and the EU hopes that at least 80% of individuals will have at least basic digital abilities. This growing demand in the IT sector for digitalization will create a need for High storage platforms.

European Union proposed Data Act, specific regulations for connected devices. There is a lot of typically generated data by connected machines or connected devices, and the EU plans to put such data into productive use to benefit companies and society.

A vast amount of data is available, and it is increasing. One of the major difficulties in data management is storing this data in varisilos. If data is stored somewhere, a third party can access it. This can be avoided by keeping checks on unwanted access by using a variety of security measures, such as encryption and relying on third-party suppliers. Covid-19 gave businesses a new direction that firms can adapt and prosper even in challenging conditions. This insight brought a revolution in digitalization. European organizations are making a comeback by automating processes, reducing expenses, improving the ability to identify data dangers, and concentrating on providing the best possible customer experience. In challenging times, cutting-edge technologies and solutions increase revenue and reduce risks.

Europe Next Generation Storage Market Trends

Increasing Volume of Digital Data will drive the market



European Govt. regulates technology, and organizations in the EU are investing to become more digital. According to EIB's (European Investment Bank) Investment Survey (EIBIS), 46% of businesses claimed to have taken steps towards digitalization. A 42.39 million USD agreement between the EIB and Ormazabal will help the Basque industrial company develop its investment strategy for R&D operations in Spain during the subsequent four years.

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK are Europe's most significant data center markets, showing a high potential for Storage markets in these countries. Foreign players in data security are making investments. Chinese social media company TikTok is looking for a way to expand its European data storage and announced opening data centers in Europe. Switzerland bank introduced Alpian App, developed by Temenos, for core banking and payments solutions. The app will quickly assemble banking capabilities and scale them by business demand, enabling it to expand profitably while providing top-notch customer service.

Cloud Storage to Gain significant market share



Demand for telematic services has grown dramatically, urging users to adopt cloud storage. The cloud's speed, scalability, and security features play a crucial role in supplying the infrastructure and services needed. Almost 45% of IT spending on cloud-based solutions will replace traditional ones by 2024 for business process outsourcing, infrastructure software, application software, and system infrastructure.

Eurostat's report confirmed that although more than 98% of EU businesses with ten or more employees or collaborators have inteaccess, 41% use cloud services. This shows a high potential for cloud adaptation in the coming years. Moreover, the usage of cloud services is highest among large companies such as the information and communication industry and professional, technical, and scientific sectors.

Microsoft announced the rollout of an EU Data Boundary solution for public and commercial customers in the European Union and planned to expand its data centers for its cloud services. Microsoft intends to construct data centers in more than 17 regions in Europe.

European Union plans to create a computing infrastructure based on RISC-V instruction set architecture, for which it has announced an investment of at least 286 million. The project will target building high-performance computers based on RISC-V hardware and software. Google Cloud joined the European partner network, Catena-X Automotive Network Association. Through its data analytics and native integration of advanced AI technologies, and open source efforts, Google will help Catena-X to succeed in its mission to become a data-driven business.

Europe Next Generation Storage Industry Overview

There is intense competition with several providers of Next Generation Storage. The major players include Hitachi, IBM, Dell, Toshiba, Hewett Packard, Netgear, and the list continues. Due to high competency, the market concentration will be low. To keep the competition on, manufacturers enhance products with technologies and invest in mergers and acquisitions to broaden their geographic reach.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NetApp Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Toshiba Corp.

Pure Storage Inc.

DataDirect Networks.

Scality Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd. Netgear Inc.

