City Of Birmingham, Mi, Puts Budgeting Control In Staff Hands With Opengov

The City wanted a system that would prioritize the need for scenario planning and a module for multi-year capital improvement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.