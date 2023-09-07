Foundation Laid For Water Treatment Project In Al-Zubair

Prime Minister Mohammad Shiaa Al-Sudani has laid the foundation for a water treatment project in Al-Zubair District, Al-Basra Governorate.

The project, with an initial capacity of 140,000 cubic meters per day, aims to address salinity issues in the region.

Additionally, a tri-treatment station with a production capacity of 4,000 cubic meters per day will be constructed to provide treated water for agricultural irrigation.

The project is expected to have direct positive environmental impacts and supply water for green spaces in residential areas.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)