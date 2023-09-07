Zaporizhzhia District Struck With Russian Ballistic Missile

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia district. According to the preliminary data, the attack was launched with ballistic weapons,” Malashko wrote.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene.

The explosion occurred during the air raid alert. Malashko called on civilians to stay in bomb shelters.

A reminder that, on September 6, 2023, one civilian was killed and six injured in Russia's shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region.