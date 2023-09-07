Andriyushchenko: Strikes In Mariupol Near Enemy Fortifications, Russians Taking Out Their Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied by the Russian army Mariupol, there were hits in the area of enemy fortifications, the invaders are taking out their dead.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a video from the city, Ukrinform reported.
"'Cotton'. In the area of the fortifications behind 'Volunterivka' in the Kalmiuske district, we hit the occupiers' location a little bit. It is unclear what hit them, it is even possible that their own air defense system fell. But the '200 loaves' were exported in more than one flight," Andriushchenko wrote.
Read also: At night, Russian T-80 tanks spotted moving toward Berdiansk in Mariupol
He also added that the enemy is moving its ammunition, but at a slow pace and without tanks.
As reported, explosions are increasingly heard in the territory of the Donetsk region occupied by Russian troops, and enemy weapons, military equipment and manpower are being destroyed.
Read also: Ireland to support displaced residents of Mariupol , contribute to city reconstruction
Mariupol and the surrounding villages, which the invaders are turning into a military and logistics hub, have repeatedly been hit by 'cotton".
MENAFN07092023000193011044ID1107025700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.