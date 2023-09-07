Andriyushchenko: Strikes In Mariupol Near Enemy Fortifications, Russians Taking Out Their Dead

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram and posted a video from the city, Ukrinform reported.

"'Cotton'. In the area of the fortifications behind 'Volunterivka' in the Kalmiuske district, we hit the occupiers' location a little bit. It is unclear what hit them, it is even possible that their own air defense system fell. But the '200 loaves' were exported in more than one flight," Andriushchenko wrote.

He also added that the enemy is moving its ammunition, but at a slow pace and without tanks.

As reported, explosions are increasingly heard in the territory of the Donetsk region occupied by Russian troops, and enemy weapons, military equipment and manpower are being destroyed.

Mariupol and the surrounding villages, which the invaders are turning into a military and logistics hub, have repeatedly been hit by 'cotton".