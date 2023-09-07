Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Over 300 Invaders In Tavria Sector In Past 24 Hours

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to the commander, 114 invaders were killed and 187 wounded in the area in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian troops continue their work in this part of the front. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery units carried out 1,527 fire missions.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed three ammunition depots and 59 pieces of Russian military equipment, including a tank, 13 armored vehicles, six artillery pieces and mortars, an anti-tank missile system, two SPG grenade launchers, 30 drones and six vehicles.

In the past day, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defense forces 26 times in the Tavria sector. They carried out 780 shelling attacks and launched a missile strike and 21 airstrikes.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine's defense forces were advancing in the Melitopol sector south of Robotyne and west of Verbove.