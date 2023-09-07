Issues Related To Urban Development In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Reviewed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. 400 hectares of
land have been assigned to pertinent customer institutions in the
Kalbajar district for the construction of 40 facilities, according
to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree on Matters
Related to Management in the Field of Urban Development in the
Territories Liberated from Occupation, Trend reports.
Namig Gummatov, the first vice chairman of the Azerbaijani State
Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, discussed it at
the meeting of the working group on urban development issues that
was conducted in Kalbajar.
"Design work on a piece of an 18-kilometer urban road network
with a total length of 27 kilometers is still ongoing in Kalbajar
as part of the development of road networks in the recovered
settlements. They will soon be submitted for professional opinion,"
the first deputy chairman noted.
Note that the above Presidential Decree provides for the
transfer, use, or lease of land plots for construction
purposes.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107025697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.