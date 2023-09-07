Thursday, 07 September 2023 02:17 GMT

Azerbaijan Establishing Azersilah Defense-Industrial Holding Cjsc - Decree


9/7/2023 6:06:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the "Azersilah" Defense-Industrial Holding Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) and amendments to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 27, 2006 No. 462, Trend reports.

Will be updated

