West To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at . Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.



2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion insales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST ) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

or its subsidiaries, in

the United States

and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.