Amman Stores To Potentially Set Closing Hours As 4 Commercial Sectors Reach Agreement

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra) -- Representatives from four commercial sectors in Amman have agreed to establish uniform closing hours for shops year-round, while allowing them to choose their own opening hours.
During a brainstorming session organized by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Wednesday, the attendees unanimously agreed on the necessity of organizing commercial store working hours to reduce operational costs and traffic congestion.
The session discussed the results of an opinion poll conducted by the ACC to determine working hours. Attendees represented merchants and producers of furniture, carpets, electronics, stationery, libraries, and household items.
In a statement released on Thursday by the ACC, it was emphasized by the attendees that it is crucial not to specify the start of working hours during the morning period, due to the varied needs of citizens, school students, and employees in both public and private sectors, depending on the commercial sector.
The ACC poll surveyed 3,000 shop owners across 18 sectors in the capital's 19 geographic regions to determine opening and closing hours for commercial establishments.
It showed that 60.2 percent of shop owners are in favor of specifying working hours, while 24.5 percent oppose and 15.3 percent declined to answer.
