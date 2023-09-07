Ready-Mix Concrete Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 4.5% To 2030 | Latest Research Report

Ready-Mix Concrete Market Expected to Reach $704.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ready-mix concrete (RMC) is a mixture of water, additives, aggregates, and cement in a fixed proportion. Each of these ingredients is blended in proportions according to the standard code to achieve the desired durability and strength. Ready-mix concrete is more popular than regular concrete because of its convenience, ease of use, and quality. Ready-mix concrete is mainly used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, production facilities, and roads.

Ready-mixed concrete requires a set-up to mix materials in proportion. In this case, the lack of installation space near the construction site may encourage the company to transport the concrete mixture. Ready-mix concrete can last up to 90 minutes, and if there is any delay due to traffic, it can cause the concrete to settle or lose the workability, which hinders the development of the ready-mix concrete market .

The ready-mix concrete market size was valued at $448.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $704.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The demand for ready-mix concrete in the construction industry is increasing due to increase in demand for versatile building materials and growing interest for the new construction activities. In addition, rapid population growth and urbanization are expected to have a dramatic impact on the rise in demand for housing, employment, energy, food, clean water, transportation infrastructure, and social services. For this reason, construction companies choose eco-friendly, low-cost homes and buildings to ensure the highest standards and consistent quality that can be achieved with precast concrete.

Segmentation Based On:

The ready-mix concrete industry is segmented on the basis of type, application, mixer type and region. By type, the market is segmented into transit mix concrete, central mix concrete, and shrink mix concrete. By application, it is divided into commercial & infrastructure, residential, and industrial. By mixer type, it is segmented into volumetric and barrel truck/in-transit mixer.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global ready-mix concrete market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global ready-mix concrete market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the ready-mix concrete market include, ACC Limited, Barney & Dickenson, Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, HeidelbergCement, Holcim Ltd., SIKA group, Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Company.

